New iPad (2020) pre-orders: where to order Apple's latest tablet

New iPad (2020) pre-orders are open at Apple. The brand new, eighth generation 10.2-inch iPad was announced this week, and pre-orders are already live - with Friday, September 18 pegged as the release date for the new iPad over at the official Apple store.

US: Pre-order the new iPad 2020 online from Apple.com

UK: Pre-order the new iPad 2020 online from Apple.com/uk

AU: Pre-order the new iPad 2020 online from Apple.com/au

Currently, you can order the all-new iPad online at Apple.com in the US, UK, and Australia. If you're not looking to buy from the official Apple store, it's likely that retailers will update their pages on Saturday, September 19 with the latest iPad 2020 prices.

In the US, we're expecting BestBuy, Amazon, Adorama, and BHPhoto to start selling the new iPad soon - we'll bring you news of their prices for the new device as soon as we have it.

In the UK, Currys, John Lewis, and Amazon should have the new iPad on sale soon, although we would expect stock to sell out quite fast at Amazon in particular.

New iPad 2020 price: how much does it cost?

The initial price for the new iPad 2020 is set at $329 / £329 / AU$449 for the 32GB model - that's the same launch price as last year's seventh-gen iPad 10.2 (2019), and very reasonable for such a premium tablet on release.

iPad 10.2-inch (2020) cost at launch:

32GB - $329 / £329 / AU$449

- $329 / £329 / AU$449 128GB - $429 / £429 / AU$649

It's worth mentioning that these are just starting prices for the WiFi-only models. If you want cellular capabilities, expect to pay an extra $120 on top of the above asking prices.

The regular iPad is the basic - and cheapest - option in the wider iPad family, nestled beneath the fancier iPad Air and iPad Pro models. It's traditionally been the iPad of choice for most users.

It is, of course, too early for any discounts on the new iPad (2020). However, with the announcement of this new model, and an iPad Air 4 (2020) on the way too, we're expecting to see some good cheap iPad deals emerge on older models.

We're expecting plenty of retailers to start clearing out their old iPad stock, especially on last year's 2019 model. Further down this page, you'll find today's best prices for the older iPads, alongside today's best new iPad 2020 prices for context, in case you spot a tempting deal on an older (but still good) device.

New iPad 2020 price: what you get for your money

So, the new iPad 2020 is here. Apple's press release spilled a ton of details regarding specs and capabilities - but how does it shape up?

Currently, the new iPad 2020 comes in two storage sizes - 32GB and 128GB, with the standard three color variants (silver, grey, gold) that we've come to expect from Apple. All sizes and versions include an A12 Bionic chip - lifted from last year's iPad Air - and, if you choose, full LTE capability as an extra.

New iPad 10.2-inch (2020) specs Capacity: 32GB, 128GB

Size: 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 (mm)

Weight: 1.08 pounds (490 grams)

Connectors: Lightning

Display: 10.2-inch Retina, 2160x1620 resolution at 264ppi

Chip: A12 Bionic chip

Camera: Up to 8MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, 30 fps 1080p video recording

Battery: Rechargeable lithium-polymer, 10 hours

While the A12 Bionic chip (with neural engine, no less) isn't a new feature in the grand scheme of the existing Apple eco-system, it is the first time we've seen it in the standard iPad model, and should - Apple claims - give a performance boost of up to 40% over the 2019 iPad. That's not bad considering the launch price is the same.

That new processor will also enable a wide array of new software features, including better Siri support, enhanced photo editing, and better tracking in the augmented reality (AR) apps. Note, however, that the new iPad 2020 will still only support the first-generation Apple Pencil at launch.

Software-wise, these new 2020 iPad comes with the latest iPadOS 14 and can, of course, be expected to be supported with the latest upgrades from Apple for many years to come. iPadOS 14 specifically comes with better Apple Pencil support, new Scribble app, and new designs for popular apps such as FaceTime.

Should I buy the new iPad 2020?

In our eyes the price is right, considering you're getting more power for the money, but, this is definitely an iterative improvement over last year. The chassis, camera and display look to be untouched so far (our iPad (2020) review will be following shortly), so you're not getting a massive upgrade here.

If you are looking for a massive upgrade, we'd recommend waiting until next month for the new iPad Air 2020 - but be warned, it'll probably be coming at a much higher asking price.



What about older Apple iPad deals?

This new iPad 2020 launch should be great news for iPad deals hunters in general as not only do you have a new (fairly) budget option to consider, but prices should in general start to fall on last year's iterations.

As of yet, 2019 iPad 10.2 prices haven't dramatically dropped, so it's looking like the newer variants are the better buy today. That said, if you can wait for a few weeks - or even until Black Friday 2020 - you might be able to find some great iPad deals being dropped across multiple big retailers, especially on the higher storage variants, which tend to stick around longer on retailer shelves.

