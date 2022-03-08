iPad Air 5 pre-orders: when and where to buy Apple's latest tablet

iPad Air 5: key information Chip: M1 Chip

Display: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina

Operating System: iPadOS 15

Camera: 12MP Ultrawide with Centre Stage (Front), 12MP (Back)

Connectivity: USB-C, WiFi, 5G

Compatible with: Smart Keyboard, Apple Pencil (Gen 2)

Colors: Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue

Price: from $599

The new iPad Air 5 was announced at today's Apple March Event and will launch on March 18. If you want to be sure you secure one on release, here's all the iPad Air 5 pre-order info you need, including when and where you can buy Apple's latest 2022 tablet.

Once pre-orders begin on Friday, you'll find all the retailers where you can place an iPad Air 5 pre-order below. We'll add to this list as more become available while also highlighting any of the best iPad Air 5 deals and offers that pop up at this early stage.

When will iPad Air 5 pre-orders be live?

Pre-orders for the new iPad Air 5 will be available from Friday, March 11. Apple tends to leave a small gap between announcing a new product and putting it up for pre-order. That's handy as it gives you some time to properly look into the new tech and decide if you want to buy.

How much will an iPad Air 5 pre-order cost?

Prices for an iPad Air 5 start at $599 for the standard WiFi-only model with 64GB storage. A model with 256GB of storage is also available, as well as versions with 5G support. The starting price for an iPad Air 5 with 5G support is $749.

This puts the new iPad Air in the same price range as the previous 2020 model, which also launched at $599. In recent months, we've seen the last generation version for as low as $489, but it usually sits around the $539 mark. For an extra $60, you can upgrade to the powerful M1 chip, then, which is definitely worth considering.

Which retailers will have pre-orders?

(Image credit: Apple)

While we don't have a confirmed list of retailers that will offer the iPad Air 5 for pre-order just yet, you can safely assume that the official Apple Store and all of the major retailers will take orders for the new iPad from March 11. Here are all the retailers where we expect to find it from Friday.

Should I pre-order the new iPad Air?

As we've seen with practically all other major technology launches over the last three years, if you want to get the new iPad Air as soon as possible, then you will need to pre-order. Apple's latest iPad 10.2 and iPad mini have both been difficult to find in stock since October - and we expect it'll be the same story with the iPad Air 5.

But is it worth the cost? It really depends on your need. The iPad Air sits in that middle-ground between the more entry-level iPad 10.2 and high-end iPad Pro, so it's one for the more enthusiast user. With the power of the M1 chip inside the new iPad Air, too, you're getting a very powerful tablet for the price. It's well worth upgrading to over the last generation iPad Air - even if it's now regularly discounted to $539 from its launch price of $599.

If you're still on the fence, the good news is you've got a few more days to ponder on the decision. We'll be back to update this page between now and Friday to bring you all the latest iPad Air 5 pre-order info, including any early deals and analysis from the rest of the TechRadar team.

You can also keep an eye on our iPad deals hub for the latest prices for various models in Apple's range of tablets.