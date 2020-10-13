Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2020: the cheapest prices on top mobiles

Amazon Prime Day phone deals have landed and - we're glad to report - are looking like a great opportunity to get a major discount on a new device. With 2020 Prime Day deals sales now in full swing, we've gathered the best smartphone offers available right here.

For those with an interest in Android, this is a great time to get a phone, with Amazon discounting Samsung phone deals, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Sony, Huawei and more.

There are discounts on some big hitters including the Samsung Galaxy S20, Huawei P40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 8 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Pro. And for those on more of a budget, Amazon has sourced a load of excellent cheap phones.

Overall, there are savings of up to 48% and prices starting as low as £34.99. That makes this a great time to get a new SIM-free phone from some of the biggest brands out there.

For Apple fans, it's not looking so great. In fact, it appears that no Apple devices are included in Amazon Prime Day this year. But not to worry, if you are looking for the best iPhone deals we've included information about where to get them below - just keep scrolling.

For all of the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals available in 2020, scroll down and see all of the different discounts.

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites, rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.

The best Samsung Prime Day phone deals

The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Amazon | SIM-free | £777.58 £649 | 19% saving

If you don't mind losing out on 5G features, this is without a doubt the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal on the market right now. It brings the costs down to just £649 for one of the best smartphones currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Amazon | SIM-free | £569 £469 | 11% saving

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is no longer Samsung's newest device but it remains a top choice. Take into account the discount, knocking this below the rest of the market and it's a hard deal to say no too! While it isn't a device that was launched in 2020, the specs remain very up to date.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: at Amazon | SIM-free | £777.58 £434 | 25% saving

The S10 Lite is a device that takes the best parts of the S10 and S20 to make a bargain device. Here you're paying just £434 - the UK's lowest price on this phone. The specs on-board are far above what you're paying after the discount.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (128GB): £386.95 £364 at Amazon

Save over £20and bag yourself a cheap (but still excellent) Galaxy this week at Amazon. The A51 may be one of the baseline versions of the world-renowned Galaxy range of smartphones, but it still shares the same DNA as it's more premium siblings. A 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 4,000mAh battery, 5G connectivity and a 48MP rear camera make the A51 more than capable and a good option for Android users on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy A41 (64GB): £233.99 £209.99 at Amazon

This is already one of Samsung's cheapest handsets, and the Galaxy A41 is even cheaper for Prime Day with the price nearing £200 for the first time ever. It features a great 6.1-inch display, 25MP selfie camera and the battery will charge up quickly with 15W fast-charging.

The best Huawei Prime Day phone deals

Huawei P40 Lite: at Amazon | SIM-free | £208 £144.99

Amazon has managed to knock off a lot off for this Prime Day bargain, getting it down waaaaaaay below the £200-mark. The cameras are way better than a phone that costs this little should be, and there's 128GB storage for all your snaps and apps, too.

Huawei P40 Lite E: at Amazon | SIM-free | £133 £114.99

Good luck finding a better, practically new smartphone from a big name manufacturer cheaper than this in 2020. Yes, you're reading that correctly - just £114.99, thanks to a big discount. You get a 48MP triple camera and a more than decent 6.4-inch screen. Enjoy!

Huawei P Smart S: at Amazon | SIM-free | £229 £149.99

OK, so it's no iPhone 12 beater, but the Huawei P Smart S will suit folk that want a perfectly acceptable smartphone - and a good few mod cons - for under £150. It has a 48MP camera, fingerprint scanner, a hefty 4,000mAh battery to keep you going for ages and, most importantly, 35% off the RRP.

Huawei P Smart Pro: at Amazon | SIM-free | £222 £169.99

If you like the sound of the P Smart S but want a bigger screen (6.59-inch), extra RAM (6GB) and 16MP pop-up camera for sensational selfies, then splashing out an extra 20 quid for the Huawei P Smart Pro is a choice alternative.

Huawei P40 Pro (256GB): £899 £699.99 at Amazon

The Huawei P40 Pro is the company's best looking phone with a phenomenal rear camera and powerful chipset that is able to cope with anything you throw at it. Before you buy this, know that it isn't compatible with the Google Play Store but if you can workaround that you'll enjoy what the P40 Pro offers.

The best Xiaomi Prime Day phone deals

Xiaomi Mi 10: £699 £559 at Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is one of the best Xiaomi phones you can buy right now, with a great design and screen, lots of processing power and a 108MP main camera. It was a bit pricey upon release, but this £140 reduction makes it a lot more affordable, and therefore a more tempting purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: £220 £199 at Amazon

The Redmi brand consistently puts out good affordable smartphones, and the Note 9 Pro is no different. It has a good-looking 6.67-inch screen, commendable mid-range Snapdragon 720G chipset and four rear cameras with a 64MP main. The version on sale has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: £299 £229 at Amazon

This has got to be the cheapest 5G phone right now, right? The Mi 10 Lite was always one of the most affordable ways to get next-gen connectivity, but this Amazon Prime Day sale makes it way more affordable than its competitors. The handset has a 6.57-inch screen, 48MP main camera and Snapdragon 765G chipset, so it's good for its price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: £199 £149 at Amazon

If the Redmi Note 9 Pro looks tempting but you don't need all its specs, maybe the standard Note 9 for you - it has a few cut corners like a smaller screen, lower-res main camera and slower charging, but it's the same where it counts like battery size and screen resolution. This version has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 9: £159 £127 at Amazon

The Redmi 9 is a super-affordable phone from Xiaomi, though with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, 5,020mAh battery and 4GB RAM (on the on-sale version), it's a little better than its price suggests. Sure, the chipset is middling and the four rear cameras are all relatively low-res, but the phone is a lot better than other devices for a similar price, especially with the discount.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: £99 £79 at Amazon

This super-affordable smartphone from Redmi is now even cheaper thanks to the sale, making it one of the lowest-cost phones on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The screen here is 6.53-inch HD+, there's a single rear camera and not-great chipset, but the battery is huge and the phone won't let you down if you're not fussy about specs and performance.

The best OnePlus Prime Day phone deals

OnePlus 8: at Amazon | SIM-free | £599 £399

If you've heard good things about the OnePlus series and thought it was time to give it a go, then now's the time! Prime Day has witnessed £200 being shed from the RRP. £399 is great value for the 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

OnePlus 8 Pro 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £649

We're big fans of OnePlus at TechRadar towers, and this is the brand's crème de la crème (at least until the OnePlus 8T arrives later in October). £649 is a price tag that we're much more used to seeing for its flagship phone, making now a better time to get on board with OnePlus.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £799 £749

If you know that 128GB just won't be enough space for your catalogues of photos, music and video, then an extra £100 allows you to double your storage to a mighty 256GB. And that's not the only thing that increases here, as the RAM heads up to a powerful 12GB, too.

Best of the rest:

Sony Xperia 5 (128GB): £699 £499.99 at Amazon

The Sony Xperia 5 is built for those who want a smaller version of its flagship phone, but they still want to be able to get a great experience when watching films or playing games. The Xperia 5 will be able to do that with its 6.1-inch 21:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and its 6GB of RAM.

Alcatel 1C 2019: at Amazon | SIM-free | £49.99 £34.99

The Alcatel 1C is an incredibly cheap phone. After the saving Amazon Prime Day is offering, you pay just £34.99. While it doesn't offer anything mind-blowing, it is highly capable for its price. It can access all the main apps you'll need, like Google, YouTube, Gmail and Facebook, has a capable camera, a decent battery life and enough processing power to get you through most activities.

Moto G8: at Amazon | SIM-free | £160 £139

Amazon had already knocked this bargain hunter's companion down to £160, but now it's gone even further for Prime Day. Getting a phone this good for less than £150 is really sensational value - remember, this handset was only released in March!

Alcatel 1: at Amazon | SIM-free | £66.34 £49.99 | 29% saving

Alcatel has a second cheap phone for Amazon Prime Day – the Alcatel 1. This costs slightly more than the 1C at £49.99, but it does offer improvements in the camera and processor. However, if price is your overriding consideration, the 1C above will perform almost identically, and save you a bit more cash.

Oppo Find X2 Pro: £1099 £879 at Amazon

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has a beautiful 6.7-inch 2.5K display with a curved edge and tiny camera cut-out - it also has three rear cameras that take excellent pictures, a top-end processor and a fairly large battery. It's high in our list of the best phones and this price cut makes it a lot more affordable than before.

Oppo Find X2 Lite: £399 £299 at Amazon

The Oppo Find X2 Lite was one of the most affordable 5G phones you should consider buying, and now it's even cheaper. With a FHD+ 6.4-inch screen, four rear cameras including a 48MP main, and decent mid-range processor, it's pretty good for its price. This deal cuts a fair amount off so if you're looking for your first 5G phone, this could be it.

Oppo A72: £219 £175 at Amazon

The Oppo A72 is on our list of the top Oppo phones, and it's the best of the company's affordable A-series. It has a 6.5-inch LCD display, the same rear cameras as the Find X2 Lite, and a chipset that isn't top-end but is good for a phone at this price. If you're looking for a cheap 4G phone this could be it.

Oppo Find X2 Neo: £599 £449 at Amazon

In Oppo's Find X2 line, the Neo is similar to the 'standard' and Pro models in terms of design but has more middling specs, like the Lite device. It has a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, four rear cameras including a telephoto lens (unlike the affordable Oppo phones) and really fast charging. Its premium design could be its biggest draw though.

Oppo A5: £150 £119 at Amazon

If you want a super-affordable Oppo phone, the A5 could be it. For its price it has respectable specs like a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 5,000mAh battery and four rear cameras, though there's no denying it has many traits of a budget device too.

Amazon Prime Day phone deals: FAQ

Are there any Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals?

It looks like Apple is MIA in the Amazon Prime Day action. So far, all of the mobile phone deals we've seen Amazon offer this year are Android. However, that doesn't mean there is no Apple discounts floating around right now.

Check out our iPhone deals guide to see all of the best prices around right now. While Amazon isn't stocking any, other retailers are happy to discount their prices on the iPhone 11, SE, XR and other similar Apple handsets.

It's also worth keeping in mind that Amazon Prime Day also marks the release of the iPhone 12 - a busy time! If you don't mind waiting a couple of extra days, you will then be able to pre-order the iPhone 12.

Amazon Prime Day SIM only deals

What about Amazon Prime Day SIM only deals?

Unfortunately, this isn't really an area Amazon dips its toes into. If you've found a great SIM-free phone in Prime Day sales, you'll have to go elsewhere to get a SIM plan to go with it.

It's not all bad news though, there are a lot of great SIM only deals knocking around right now that you can go for.

Three for example can get you unlimited data for just £18 a month, EE is offering 100GB of data for £20 a month or Voxi can get you unlimited use of social media and 12GB of data for just £10 a month.