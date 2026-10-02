Amazon Prime Day hasn’t delivered on soundbar deals — thankfully, other Australian retailers have filled the void

Every time there’s an Amazon Prime Day sale, the first product category I check for discounts is TV and home cinema. I’m my own worst enemy, really, because rarely does Amazon Australia actually deliver any worthwhile discounts. Part of the reason is the fact that the retail giant isn’t exactly overflowing with TVs, soundbars or other home theatre systems.

And that’s the case once again during the current Prime Big Deal Days. Yes, there are the usual discounts on a couple of Bose soundbars and even a 48-inch LG B6 OLED, otherwise, it’s pretty much products from unrecognisable brands or accessories — I do love an HDMI cable upgrade though.

Thankfully, many of Australia’s biggest retailers have stepped up to the plate with a number of tempting deals on soundbars that all promise huge boosts to your TV’s audio, and that will bring the cinema experience into your living room.

The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi have even revived an offer that nabs you a 20% saving on the total price of a TV and soundbar package when you buy the same brand. For example, you can get a 65-inch LG G6 OLED, add the budget-friendly S60T soundbar for a total of AU$3,551.20 — that’s a total saving of over AU$820.

I’m mainly here to talk about soundbars, though, so if your home setup could use a sonic boost, the models below all promise major improvements. Whether it’s a single-bar model or a complete surround-sound package with Dolby Atmos support, each soundbar I’ve picked gets my expert seal of approval.

Follow our dedicated live coverage of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 sale for more deals and discounts

Save 26% (AU$513) Samsung HW-Q990H: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,486 at Appliance Central This Samsung soundbar package is the real bee’s knees. The company has been at the top of its game for the last few years, and this latest iteration produces stunningly effective Atmos height and surround effects, married with crystal-clear dialogue. You’ll be wanting to rewatch all your favourites all over again. Enter code SAVENOW for the full saving.

Save 59% (AU$1,000) Samsung HW-Q930H: was AU$1,699 now AU$699 at Appliance Central We’ve not reviewed this Samsung soundbar, but it’s essentially a slight step-down compared to the Q990H above, but it gets a huge discount. By that, I mean the channel count drops from 11.1.4 to 9.1.4 — so you’re still getting genuine Dolby Atmos channels — and it loses out on full 4K/120Hz passthrough. Otherwise, this is a similar speaker package that’s sure to have your living room rumbling. Enter code SAVENOW for the best price.

Save 13% (AU$301.95) JBL Bar 1300MK2: was AU$2,299.95 now AU$1,998 at Amazon Yes, this one is on Amazon, but it’s not technically a Prime Day deal, so I’m allowed to include it. This uber-powerful JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar can be set up as a single bar and subwoofer, or you can remove the speakers on either end and position them as rear surrounds. It’s rather genius, and it works incredibly well. Plus, they can also be used independently as Bluetooth speakers. Also available from JBL AU for AU$1,999.95.