The best UAE and Dubai VPN in 2020

It's no secret that internet traffic in the UAE and Dubai is both monitored heavily, and regimentally blocked. As such many residents, expats and travellers turn to a VPN for privacy and access to everything they need online. The top VPN for UAE and Dubai isn't always the easiest thing to find though.

While the government there - along with its internet providers Etisalat and Du - block lots of content and VOIP services like WhatsApp and Skype, VPNs haven't been outlawed entirely thanks to their requirement for business.

Lots of UAE VPNs are actively blocked however, so you'll need to make sure you have the right one if you want to use WhatsApp, watch US Netflix, browse any site you need and do it all without being tracked by the government.

Using a virtual private network you're able to appear in a different location, meaning you regain access where it might otherwise be blocked. This also means greater anonymity online so you can't personally be tracked.

It's worth saying that we recommend getting your VPN installed before you leave for the UAE/Dubai as it can be difficult to install behind the blocks when you get out there.

So we've narrowed down the best VPNs for UAE and Dubai to a choice five for you to pick from. While ExpressVPN is our all time top choice, there are other services also worth a look. Read on to find out which is the best UAE and Dubai VPN for you.

The best UAE/Dubai VPN in 2020 is:

Best UAE and Dubai VPN 2020 - Get 3 months free with an annual plan

The best all round virtual private network is ExpressVPN , and that includes for the UAE and Dubai. This VPN will work its magic in the UAE by giving you access to its wide range of international servers for great online speed and unblocking those restricted services.

Anonymity and security are big positives with ExpressVPN as it boasts enterprise grade AES-256 encryption, lots of protocols, a kill switch plus IPv6 leak protection. Not only will this do the job of keeping you hidden but it'll also help you unblock geo-restricted content, allowing you to watch BBC iPlayer or US Netflix while in Dubai, for example.

The real big pull for us has to be the 24/7 live chat support. All that good stuff above is fine but largely useless if you can't get it working. So having someone waiting to help you with your exact issue is a really important feature that ensures you get your money's worth out of this VPN.

Still got doubts? Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee and you can effectively try before you really buy. The only real downside is a limit to five simultaneous connections at once - some providers allow use on one subscription for unlimited devices these days. But even that should be plenty for most users.

Get the best UAE and Dubai VPN 2020 with 3 months FREE

As you can probably tell, we really rate ExpressVPN when it comes to staying safe in distant climes. And the good news is that TechRadar readers can get a little perk, too. ExpressVPN has agreed to give readers three months extra free when you sign up - fantastic value for a brilliant UAE and Dubai VPN.

You may be drawn to Surfshark because of the price. But you'll stay using it because of the impressive feature list and performance that punches well above the affordability of this VPN service. Despite being a budget option, Surfshark is still one of our favorite overall services.

Don't expect to have as many features as Express but you can demand excellent performance from a simple-to-use VPN. You still get an AES-256 encryption with double-hop for security but also split tunnelling for easy access to areas outside the VPN too. From Netflix and Hulu to iPlayer and Peacock, this will unblock them and it'll do so while giving you great speeds too.

Get some of the lowest VPN prices out there without sacrificing the basics on this impressive VPN that works wonders in the UAE and Dubai.

NordVPN is one of the best known VPN names and it's got that fame thanks to some excellent performance. That means a focus on security with things like double kill switches and 2048-bit encryption but also on speed with over 5,000 servers dotted about the globe. All this, of course, can be accessed from the UAE with great reliability.

Some of those many servers are actually in the UAE meaning you can get the best possible speeds by keeping your connection local. A great feature if you live locally and want to keep search results locally focused. Despite restriction efforts by Etisalat and Du you'll still be able to enjoy the likes of US Netflix and BBC iPlayer while in Dubai.

While the map based interface, on a smaller screen, isn't ideal, this remains one of the best UAE and Dubai VPN options you can get.

Hotspot Shield is a great UAE and Dubai VPN option - especially if you want to try it for free. Yup, this comes with an impressive free version to see what Hotspot and VPNs are all about, although this will limit you on data. We recommend giving the full VPN a try as you can do that with a best-in-class 45-day money-back guarantee – ideal for a trip to the UAE.

Hotspot Shield uses its own proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol for some of the fastest speeds on any VPN. This will get you online in the UAE but be warned it won't unblock Amazon Prime Video and will only work on PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet. Not terrible issues then, and when you consider the speed which makes it stand-out from the rest, this is well worth a try.

Cyberghost offers some of the most servers at over 6,000 spread across 60 countries meaning great speeds and geo-restrictions for the UAE and Dubai. This also comes complete with advert and malicious site blocking, automated HTTPS redirection and optional data compression to save you money on the move.

We enjoy the feature that lets this VPN automatically find the best servers to suit streaming for the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu and more. The interface is one of the more complex out there. That is thanks to a wealth of personalization options which make this great for anyone that knows their way around a VPN. That said it's easy enough for newbs to enjoy too.

What makes a good VPN for UAE and Dubai?

When it comes to the UAE and Dubai your most important feature in a VPN is its ability to get around the blocking from the government and networks like Etisalat and Du. Since there are specific blocks on the likes of WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom and Google Meet, a VPN can more than earn its cost when you're over there.

Speed and geo-restriction blocking are also important factors. Once online you'll want to actually be able to enjoy streaming shows or have Skype chats without talking to a mess of jumpy pixels.

The 24/7 live chat support - offered by ExpressVPN and others on the above list - is also invaluable as it'll mean you can rest easy knowing even if you run into problems, there is a professional that's probably dealt with them before ready to help.

