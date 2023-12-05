ExpressVPN launches new Apple TV app

Users of one of the best VPN services on the market can now improve their TV streaming experience—and it's as easy as downloading a new app.

ExpressVPN has joined the ranks of a handful of providers currently offering a dedicated Apple TV VPN app. This means that you won't have to go through daunting installation processes to enjoy international content libraries and better privacy when using Apple's popular smart TV device.

The good news for keen streamers doesn't end there, either. The provider has incorporated the new easy-to-use features, introduced with its Apple TV app, into a new and improved version of the existing Android TV VPN software. Keep reading, and I'll explain everything you need to know to get started.

More privacy and a better smart TV experience

"ExpressVPN already had the most extensive platform coverage in the industry, and the latest Apple TV app only adds to our long list of supported devices," said Samuel Bultez, head of product, ExpressVPN.

"Coupled with the latest improvements we’ve made to our Android TV app, we are delighted to provide our users with the best entertainment support—no matter the device they have at home."

The provider wanted to make it even easier to use a VPN on a smart TV. All you need to do is download the app, from the Apple or Google Play app store, and sign in to your account. If you're looking for a more seamless login experience, you can use your phone to scan a QR code directly on the TV screen and gain access within seconds.

A new dark mode interface has been added, too, which claims to be easier on the eyes and capable of saving some display power. The old server-location menu has also been replaced with a more TV-friendly servers tab so that you can choose locations as smoothly as you would on other devices.

As always, all your data will be protected by the speedy and secure ExpressVPN Lightway protocol—we recorded peaks of 750 Mbps last time we checked, so you'll have no trouble checking out your favorite shows in 4K, without being interrupted by buffering.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

ExpressVPN is one of the biggest providers to have a dedicated Apple TV VPN app. This means that you can now easily broaden your streaming horizons while benefiting from better privacy, and even prevent ISP throttling from negatively affecting your speeds.

This comes as Apple released third-party app support for its new Apple TV 4K back in September. PureVPN launched its version 12 hours after the release, and IPVanish did so last week.

I'm sure more big names will follow suit in the upcoming months. Another provider, Private Internet Access (PIA), has already confirmed to TechRadar its plans to launch a dedicated Apple TV VPN app sometime next year.

In the meantime, ExpressVPN is said to be committed to adding features to its new Apple TV app over the next few months and inviting all its users to sign up for the beta program, to help developers make it even better.