PureVPN launches new dedicated Apple TV app

Many VPN services welcomed the possibility of developing a dedicated Apple TV app when the Big Tech giant unveiled plans in this direction back in June. Now, one provider has finally made this long-awaited feature a reality.

Within just 12 hours, Apple released third-party app support for its new Apple TV 4K, and PureVPN launched a brand new Apple TV VPN app.

Laborious installations and hunting for alternative ways to use a VPN on Apple TV, to access geo-restricted streaming catalogs, are now a thing of the past—at least for PureVPN's users. The app is available on the App Store to download.

A game-changer for streamers

"We’re thrilled to announce the launch of the PureVPN Apple TV app, a development that our user community has been eagerly anticipating for years," a PureVPN spokesperson told TechRadar.

"Previous attempts were hindered by platform limitations, but this year’s announcement of VPN support in tvOS at the Worldwide Developers Conference was a game-changer. Our dedicated engineering and design teams wasted no time in bringing this to fruition as soon as the support became available."

PureVPN subscribers eagerly embraced the new streaming VPN improvement, too. The provider recorded 859 downloads within just 12 hours of going live, and more than 100 users connected to the new Apple TV app on the first day alone.

There are lots of benefits to using a VPN on Apple TV, in fact. Short for Virtual Private Network, it's security software that encrypts internet connections and spoofs users' IP addresses, making it much harder for third-parties to keep tabs on your online activity.

Installing the service on a smart TV allows you to safeguard your streaming sessions, maximize your digital privacy, mitigate ISP throttling, and bypass geo-restrictions to access worldwide content with ease.

(Image credit: PureVPN)

"We owe a huge thank you to our beta community, whose feedback has been invaluable in refining the app’s performance. Now that we have officially gone live, we’re excited to deliver an enhanced streaming experience for Apple TV users," said PureVPN spokesperson.

Even better, the provider made sure the new app is easy to install and use. All you need to do is head to the Apple TV App Store and download the app. Once the installation is complete, log in with your account credentials, select the server location of your choice, and click on the Connect button to enjoy an improved streaming experience.

PureVPN boasts a server network spread over 65 countries and decent overall speeds, enough to stream all your favorite content even in 4K. It's great at unblocking, too. In addition to being a powerful Netflix VPN—we managed to unblock the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Japan catalogs last time we checked—it works seamlessly with all major streaming platforms.

PureVPN's dedicated Apple TV app comes as a further indicator of the continuous commitment to elevating its streaming game. "While the app is already in great shape, we’re committed to further enhancing the experience in the weeks and months ahead to ensure it meets the high standards our users expect from us."