Best Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti: which version is best for your PC?

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is a graphics card we never expected to be real, but we’re so glad it is. If you’ve been waiting for Team Green to release a Turing -based GPU that was actually affordable, this is it.

Although it lacks ray tracing and tensor cores to power Nvidia’s new RTX and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) features, this card is a stunning performer and comes in at a reasonable price, too. This is, unsurprisingly, our pick for the best budget graphics card you can buy today.

Unlike Nvidia’s past GPU launches, the company didn’t release its own Founders Edition of the GTX 1660 Ti. Without this baseline model to set the benchmark for how other versions should be configured, you’ll find a wide variety of cards going for varying prices out there. The good news is you won’t have to pore over the dozens of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti models on the market, as we’ve done the job for you and picked out the very best ones.

Image Credit: PNY

PNY GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC

The best GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card

Stream Processors: 1,536 | Core Clock: 1,500MHz (1,815MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 12Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DVI

Affordable

Much faster than GTX 1060

GDDR6 is limited to 12Gbps speeds

The PNY GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC may look like a small graphics card, but it packs a punch. Equipped with a 70MHz factory overclock and otherwise solid specs, this card delivers on the dream of 1440p Ultra quality gameplay at 60 fps. Better yet, all of this performance costs less than 300 smackers. This is the best bang-for-your-buck graphics cards you can get.

Read the full review: PNY GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC

Image Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti OC

Maximum chill

Stream Processors: 1,536 | Core Clock: 1,500MHz (1,890MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 12Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0

Readily overclockable

Runs incredibly cool

Nearly as expensive as the Nvidia RTX 2060

Looking to max out the performance of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti? Well, then the Asus ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti OC is the right card for you. It features the highest factory overclock we’ve seen on this mid-range graphics card yet. Additionally, its oversized heatsink and triple axial fans keep this card running a full 10C cooler than most. Overclocking this card is a breeze, thanks to its extreme cooling system.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti OC review

Image Credit: Gigabyte

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Windforce OC

Your average, mid-range graphics card with a few tricks

Stream Processors: 1,536 | Core Clock: 1,500MHz (1,845MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 12Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

Excellent airflow

1,845MHz factory overclock

More expensive than basic models

Looking for something in the middle of the road between basic and extreme? The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Windforce OC is the closest thing to your average GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Although it’s only equipped with a pedestrian dual-fan cooler, Gigabyte has made use of 3D molded curves on the fan blades for increased airflow. The graphics card’s fans also spin in alternate directions to further increase airflow. Top that off with a 1,845MHz boost clock, and this card delivers more performance for not much more money.

Image Credit: Palit

Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX OC

Mini-sized form factor

Stream Processors: 1,536 | Core Clock: 1,500MHz (1,815MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 12Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DVI

Perfect for tiny PC builds

Low starting price

Limited cooling potential

The Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX OC is one of the most compact graphics cards designed to fit in the smallest of PC cases. Despite its small size, this GPU still packs all the might of a full-sized GTX 1660 Ti and then some with a factory set 1,815MHz boost clock. Best of all, it costs the same amount as the most inexpensive versions of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, so it’ll be light on your wallet too.

Image Credit: MSI

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 TI Gaming X 6G

Stylish and affordable

Stream Processors: 1,536 | Core Clock: 1,500MHz (1,875MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 12Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

Fully customizable RGB lighting

High-performance out of the box

A bit pricey

Just because you’re gaming with a mid-range card doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish. The MSI GeForce GTX 1660 TI Gaming X 6G is easily the most handsome of the bunch with a sharp aesthetic and fully addressable RGB lighting – in other words, you can customize how it glows in sync with an MSI motherboard. Looks aside, this card delivers tuned up performance and a Twin Frozr cooler designed to keep it chilled.