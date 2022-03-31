Valero Texas Open live stream 2022: how to watch PGA golf online and without cable

Defending champ Jordan Spieth and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the big names set to battle out this weekend at the TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open. Read on as we explain how to watch a Valspar Championship live stream online with or without cable this week, with golf fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+.

Spieth earned his first win in nearly four years at last year event, but after something of a mediocre season following his win, the Texan will be hoping to once again regain some form on home turf.

Its early April spot in the calendar makes the tournament a key indicator of form in the run up to next week's Masters.

Among other big names getting in their final preparations before Augusta are Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. And there's an added incentive beyond the $8.6 million purse for those taking part in the 2022 edition, with the winner set to be crowned in what is the event's centenary year.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Valero Texas Open live stream online, so that you won't miss a moment.

Watch every Valero Texas Open session on ESPN+

The Valero Texas Open 2022 on ESPN+ $6.99/m

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the Valero Texas Open 2022 online in the US, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured group coverage. It's a great deal at just $6.99 per month, particularly as you don't need cable to get it. Add Hulu and Disney with the Disney Bundle for a bargain price of $13.99.

Watch The Valero Texas Open 2022 on TV in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch The Valero Texas Open on the Golf Channel and NBC on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 4pm ET / 1pm PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday and Friday. At the weekend the channel's coverage runs from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on Saturday and from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 2pm ET / 11am on Sunday. NBC is showing the action from 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday and from 2pm ET / 11am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, meanwhile, at 8.30am ET / 5.30 am PT on each day of play. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream its coverage online.

How to watch Valero Texas Open 2022 golf without cable

We've already made the case for ESPN Plus as the best option for watching The Valero Texas Open without cable with by far and away the most comprehensive coverage and at the low price of $6.99 per month, but there are other cable-free options. Another great option is FuboTV, a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. It costs from $65 per month, you can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch The Valero Texas Open without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it.

How to watch a Valero Texas Open live stream in UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the Valero Texas Open 2022 on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of The Valero Texas Open is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 3pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, 8pm for Saturday's action and at 6pm for the final day's play on Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

2022 The Valero Texas Open live stream: how to watch golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Valero Texas Open on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 9pm AEDT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 6pm for Rounds 3 and 4, continuing into the evening. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream The Valero Texas Open golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Canada: The Valero Texas Open live stream

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 the Valero Texas Open on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on Saturday and at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Valspar Championship live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.