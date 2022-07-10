How to watch The $100,000 Pyramid online and stream season 6 from anywhere

Michael Strahan is back to host the hit word-association gameshow that matches celebrities with contestants who come from all across the United States, with the return of The $100,000 Pyramid.

As ever, the show will be pitting two famous stars against each other, each with a partner, in a race against the clock to make it to the winners’ circle and take home $100,000.

Read on as we detail how to watch The $100,000 Pyramid online from anywhere.

The new season features a host of familiar showbiz faces, including Cedric The Entertainer, former SNL star Bobby Moynihan, and actress Rosie O’Donnell.

Unmissable celeb showdowns for this series include a head-to-head between Drag Race stars RuPaul and Carson Kressley, and a hip-hop showdown between Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign.

Getting things started for the opening episode of the new season are Olympic champ Lindsey Vonn, comedian Russell Peters, and Seinfeld stars Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight.

How to watch The $100,000 Pyramid FREE online in the US

(opens in new tab) Season six of The $100,000 Pyramid begins at 10pm ET/PT on Sunday, July 10 on ABC, with new episodes airing at the same time each week. If you don’t have cable, each new episode will be added to ABC’s catch-up service (opens in new tab) a day after broadcast. And if you're confident of avoiding spoilers, you can watch for FREE a week after they air, no log-in required! A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand.

How to watch The $100,000 Pyramid without cable

Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV (opens in new tab) for fans of The $100,000 Pyramid, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals don't offer.

It's a great value cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Starter plan comprising over 100 channels for $64.99 a month - after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal (opens in new tab), of course.

You can also watch The $100,000 Pyramid online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast. Alternatively, watch the next day with a standard Hulu plan. The former offers a Hulu free trial.

Outside of the US? Watch ABC and The $100,000 Pyramid just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch The $100,000 Pyramid online from outside your country

If you're abroad when The $100,000 Pyramid airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the celebrity gameshow fun because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream The $100,000 Pyramid online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The $100,000 Pyramid from abroad

How to watch The $100,000 Pyramid FREE online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, CTV (opens in new tab) is airing new episodes of The $100,000 Pyramid at the same time they go out in the US - that's 10pm ET/PT every Sunday, from July 10. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on CTV’s online platform (opens in new tab) a day after they air, but to do so you'll need to enter your TV provider details. If you're out of the country when The $100,000 Pyramid airs, simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above, and you'll be able to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Can I watch The $100,000 Pyramid online in the UK?

At the time of writing there's no word on a UK broadcaster planning to show season six of The $100,000 Pyramid. If you're a massive gameshow fan that has to see the new series, you're best bet is to use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Just make sure you consider that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Can I watch The $100,000 Pyramid in Australia?