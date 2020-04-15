Best Netflix shows: 29 fantastic TV series to binge right now

When we chose the best Netflix shows for this list, we wanted you to get the most out of being inside a lot right now. That's why we've picked a wide variety of shows we think you'll find entertaining, from sitcoms to documentaries, and dramas to cooking shows. They're all in this single list of the best Netflix shows.

Below, then, you'll find the 29 best Netflix shows in the US right now, all on this single page. We update this list every week with new entries to make sure you're always discovering the best new TV shows on the service. We'll also frequently replace older entries, to make sure this list feels as up-to-date as possible.

Enjoy our list of the best Netflix shows below, then, where we've just added Nailed It!, the long-running baking show hit on Netflix. Check out our choice of the best Netflix movies, too, if you need a film to watch, or best Netflix documentaries if you're looking for more learning right now.

Nailed It!

Nailed It! is a cooking show with a difference, as amateur chefs with...inconsistent baking backgrounds try to create masterpiece desserts with both inspiring and hilarious results. This isn't just an excuse to point and laugh, though: it's a relatable cooking show where you really cheer on these bakers through their successes, rejecting the traditional elitism you get with a lot of cooking shows. A fourth season of Nailed It! was added in 2020, so you've got plenty here to enjoy.

Seasons on Netflix: 4

Money Heist

Don't let the strangely goofy name put you off. Money Heist, or La Casa del Papel as it's known in Spanish-speaking countries, is a thrilling heist drama about a group of criminals brought together by an enigmatic figure called The Professor to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. With dense characterization, big twists and career-making performances, this is an unusual and clever heist show that'll grip you right away.

While it's been a huge hit with a Spanish-speaking audience for the longest time, Money Heist has now found a big audience in the English-speaking world, too. A new set of episodes just dropped on Netflix, meaning you've got 31 episodes to watch if you've never seen it before, divided over two separate overarching stories about the same set of characters.

Whatever you do, make sure you switch the default dub off and listen to the original Spanish audio with subtitles. This series could be the best Netflix show you've not seen yet.

Seasons on Netflix: 2 (divided into four parts)

Community

The NBC cult comedy favorite from the co-creator of Rick and Morty has landed on Netflix. This sitcom about a community college study group starts as a more conventional show about its educational setting, but Community reaches the next level when it starts experimenting with pop culture parodies and high-concept episodes.

If you're new to the show, keep watching until season 1's action extravaganza 'Modern Warfare', which firmly establishes Community's identity for later years. Some seasons are fantastic (2, 3 and 5), some are just quite good (1 and 6) and one is worth avoiding entirely (4). This is a perfect binge watch for this moment. Get on it.

Seasons on Netflix: 6

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

The latest documentary on Netflix to make you ask, "how is this real?", Tiger King takes you behind the scenes of a big cat tourism attraction, and it's eye-opening. What starts as a documentary about an eccentric with a lot of big cats in cages and a hunger for fame quickly escalates into darker and more serious territory.

You won't see where this is going over its seven episodes, and you'll never forget the range of characters you'll get to meet in this series. It's the most talked about documentary show in years, making Tiger King a must-see, even if its final follow-up episode is a disappointment.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Ozark

Returning for a third season this week, Ozark was hit by comparisons to Breaking Bad early on, for its tale of a seemingly good guy who's dragged into deep criminal activities. But it's a very different beast, not least in its visually distinctive titular setting.

Marty Bryde (Jason Bateman) moves his family to the Ozarks in Missouri, where he has to launder $500 million for a drug lord who threatens his family, including his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney). This dark, adult series is a dramatic breakthrough role for comedy veteran Bateman, who also directs episodes in each season. You've got to be in the right mood for it, but if you enjoy shows like Fargo, you'll find this a compelling watch.

Seasons on Netflix: 2 (season 3 coming March 27)

Better Call Saul

Breaking Bad prequel spin-off Better Call Saul has almost been around for as long as its predecessor, with its fifth season airing right now on AMC. You probably caught the first few episodes of season 1 in the wave of hype around Breaking Bad's finale, but it's worth giving later seasons of this spin-off the same level of attention.

Jimmy McGill's transformation into Saul Goodman is a steady, delicate character study that brings in a whole ensemble cast of memorable new faces, notably Jimmy's older brother Chuck (Michael McKean). It also gives us more time with Breaking Bad favorite Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), and other iconic figures from that series which we won't reveal here. Carrying slightly more dark humor than the preceding series, it's absolutely worth catching up on Better Call Saul before it ends in 2021.

Seasons on Netflix: 4

You

Based on the novels of the same name, You can definitely be called a guilty pleasure, but it's thrilling TV. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) stalks, manipulates and even murders in the name of winning over the women he's obsessed with. Somehow, thanks to a combination of great performances and excellent scriptwriting, this show manages to make you care for its extremely problematic leads.

Netflix actually acquired the show from cable network Lifetime where it was a minor hit, and transformed it into a sensation. The first two seasons are available now, and You season 3 is aiming for a 2021 release date.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Castlevania

Castlevania is a fascinating show – it's adapted by beloved comic book writer Warren Ellis, from the classic series of video games published by Konami. The series kicks off as Dracula declares war on humanity following the murder of his wife, and vampire hunter Trevor Belmont teams up with Dracula's half-human son Alucard to bring him down.

With beautifully animated fight sequences and great character interplay, no game adaptation has the right to be this good. It helps that writer Warren Ellis has never played the games, in a lot of ways. We even named it one of the best anime series you can watch in 2020, and Castlevania season 3 has recently released – it's the darkest yet in terms of subject matter. Castlevania season 4 has been confirmed, so it's well worth catching up.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Sex Education

Starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield alongside a slew of previously unknown actors, this British comedy is a treat. It's about the students, parents and teachers of Moordale Secondary School, where Butterfield plays Otis, the son of sex therapist Dr Jean Milburn (Anderson). He teams up with Maeve (Emma Mackey) to open their own in-school sex education clinic, and help fellow students out with their various issues.

It's a very empathetic and heartwarming show that expertly explores topical issues around sexual identity and gender, and it's really funny to boot. Sex Education season 3 is due to film this year, so you've got plenty of time to catch up.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

I Am Not Okay With This

Two of the kid actors from the IT movies feature in this dark teen comedy, which comes from the director and executive producer of The End of the F***ing World. It's not a million miles away from that show in terms of tone. Sydney (Sophia Lillis) struggles to talk to her mom and feels like she's losing her best friend (who's also a secret crush) – and Syd reacts in the form of telekinetic outbursts, which start causing big trouble in her everyday life. She starts to bond with fellow outsider Stanley (Wyatt Oleff).

You'll knock through this new series in no time – its seven episodes are about 20 minutes long, which is really refreshing. There's nothing groundbreaking about this show in how it explores the subject matter of being a troubled teenager via the supernatural, but it's genuinely funny, with well-drawn characterization of its leads. We've got our fingers crossed for I Am Not Okay With This season 2.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Love is Blind

In this compelling and bizarre reality TV show, couples get to know each other and fall in love in a controlled environment without ever actually seeing each other. Successful couples get engaged as they finally get to meet, before beginning a relationship for real. Ultimately, these couples will either get married before the end of the season – or not.

It sounds ludicrous, and it's like three different reality shows taped together, but it's been a smash hit on the service, and it'll keep you hooked until the end if you can tolerate reality TV. Love is Blind season 2 feels like a dead cert.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

The Witcher

'High-end trash' is one way to describe this fantasy adaptation, based on The Witcher books by Andrzej Sapkowski that you may know better as a trilogy of excellent videogames. Henry Cavill brings serious star power as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, and even though there's a larger arc at work here that takes place over many years, the best parts of this eight-episode first season are Geralt's monster-of-the-week-style tales, which usually feature a twist ending of some kind.

It's not particularly challenging to watch, and it's not trying as hard as Game of Thrones was to be 'prestige' TV, but that's actually pretty refreshing. Enjoy spending time with its likeable characters, get to understand its world, and look forward to The Witcher season 2, which is already confirmed. And if you're struggling to follow the show's unusual time-hopping structure, check out The Witcher timeline to figure it all out.

Prepare to have 'Toss a coin to your Witcher' stuck in your head for the rest of 2020.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Dead to Me

Netflix’s near-constant output of new programming can occasionally bury gems in the deluge, and the dark comedy Dead to Me is one of those hidden beauties. It’s near-impossible to discuss what makes Dead to Me so special without spoiling it but suffice to say it takes the concept of two grieving widows forming a friendship and twists it into something fresh and thrilling. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are the leads, and carry the show even during its rare misses in tone, delivering a layered look at the bonds between women and how solidarity can triumph even in the darkest of times.

The show is overflowing with smart comedic writing, crisp visuals and more than its fair share of surprises. Season two has finished production so you can safely binge the first knowing more is on the way.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Altered Carbon

The second season of this adaptation of Richard Morgan's sci-fi favorite recasts Anthony Mackie as protagonist Takeshi Kovacs, and it's set 30 years after season 1. If you've not seen the first set of episodes, which featured Joel Kinnaman as the same character, now's a good time to catch up. This show looks fantastic in 4K – it's a real big-budget spectacular, assuming you're fine with the ultraviolence.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

The Office

The Office is one of the most popular shows on Netflix US, years after it went off the air. And 2020 is the last year it'll be on the service: NBC's new streaming platform Peacock has the rights after that. But that's still most of a year that you can spend binging of the best modern sitcoms. The Office is built on the bones of the UK original, but it spins off in entirely different directions almost straight away, and is definitely less emotionally challenging to rewatch.

With 20-minute episodes, compelling season-long arcs and memorable characters, you can easily lose an entire weekend to watching The Office on repeat. Later seasons aren't nearly as strong, but you've got well over 100 must-see episodes to watch here.

Seasons on Netflix: 9

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders follows the Shelby crime family, led by patriarch Tommy (Cillian Murphy), in post-war Birmingham (UK). With double-crossings, family drama and political machinations aplenty, this is a proper 'prestige' show that's designed to mythologize British history in the way that Deadwood does for American history.

While the series begins in 1919, later seasons jump forward years at a time. Originally planned as a five-season show, Peaky Blinders season 6 is now in the works, likely for 2021.

Seasons on Netflix: 5

The Crown

The Crown was Netflix's first big swing at a British prestige drama, the likes of which normally come from the BBC. The show's enormous budget results in a lavish depiction of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, first played by Claire Foy, and most recently portrayed by Olivia Colman in season 3, with a killer ensemble cast to boot.

Even if you have mixed feelings about the royal family in real life, this honest-feeling show is well worth watching. A fourth season is filming now, and a fifth and final season featuring Imelda Staunton as the Queen is planned, too.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix showed it didn't need to collaborate with Marvel to make a great superhero show, as this quirky adaptation of the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá-created series of comics proves. In Umbrella Academy, superpowered siblings reunite after their adopted father is murdered, and together face a possible apocalypse. With an excellent ensemble cast that includes the likes of Ellen Page and Robert Sheehan, this breezy and fun show almost makes up for the lack of new Marvel content coming to Netflix.

Expect The Umbrella Academy season 2 to arrive at some point in 2020.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Mindhunter

David Fincher is no stranger to Netflix, since he directed the first ever episode of House of Cards, but Mindhunter is Fincher going ... well, full Fincher. It's based on John Douglas' book of the same name and charts the life of an FBI profiler whose job it is to track serial killers. It's set in the '70s and later the early '80s, and sees its trifecta of lead characters interviewing famous serial killers in often tense encounters.

Fincher is extremely hands-on, too, directing four episodes of season one and three of season two. Unfortunately, Mindhunter season 3 is on "indefinite hold", but we're hopeful for its eventual return, given that this is some of the director's best work to date.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Stranger Things

When it comes to TV and movies, the '80s is the nostalgia decade of the moment. Filmmakers can't get enough of Ghostbusters, shell suits and Sony Walkmans.

Stranger Things is another brilliant homage to this era. Leaning heavily on Spielberg, John Carpenter and Stephen King, the story revolves around a small town, a group of friends, a missing person and a dodgy science lab. Writing anything else would give away the myriad twists in a show that is full of brilliant creepy fun.

The third season hit last year and it was fantastic, and each subsequent set of episodes just deepens your investment in these kids' stories and friendships. Season 4 of Stranger Things is now filming, and a certain key character is returning next season...

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Black Mirror

Before Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker was best known for his snarky look at the news in Weekly Wipe and his fantastic, caustic look at meeja types in London’s Shoreditch, Nathan Barley. Now this anthology show has given him superstar status, for good reason.

Each episode is about technology and its effect on human life. Sometimes, this can be positive, but usually each episode hews towards dystopian fiction. Black Mirror can be a little inconsistent in quality like all anthology shows, but about two thirds of its episodes are great, and the later Netflix-produced chapters look more expensive and feature bigger stars.

Seasons on Netflix: 5 + Bandersnatch special

Queer Eye

Need a dose of feel-good TV to help cope with today's rocky political landscape? Check out Queer Eye, a show about being the best you with help from five of the coolest dudes on the planet. The show will gets its fifth season in 2020 and we're still loving the premise of taking people stuck in a rut and hoisting them to the self-respecting, self-loving person we all want to be.

Seasons on Netflix: 4

Dear White People

If you like your cultural analysis with a dose of humor, Dear White People is the show for you. Starring Logan Browning at the conflicted Sam White, Dear White People navigates the tricky grounds of race relations in America in the post-Obama-but-yet-not-post-racism era.

The first few episodes back away from hitting on anything too heavy but come episodes five and six, you get a biting sense of why this show is so needed at this point in our history. Funny, clever and dripping in wit, Dear White People isn't so much an attack on American ideals as it is a series about exploring, explaining, defending and deliberating the issues facing people of color in the US.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

The Good Place

Critically acclaimed comedy The Good Place has ended its fourth and final season on NBC. It follows the afterlife of a recently deceased woman who is sent to heaven by mistake. The first three seasons are on Netflix now.

Even though this show's core idea peaked in season one, when less was known about the details of the afterlife setting, this has still some of the best joke writing on TV. A great cast and an original concept make this a must-watch.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Russian Doll

Orange Is The New Black's Natasha Lyonne stars in this dark comedy as Nadia, who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party in a surreal time loop – much like Groundhog Day.

With its cynical and witty examination of living and dying, Russian Doll switches rapidly between laugh-out-loud hilarity and devastating sadness - it's a must-watch. In June 2019, Netflix announced it had renewed Russian Doll for a second season, which is well-deserved.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Bojack Horseman

Bojack Horseman has just completed its six-season run, and, well, its finale left one of our writers in tears for most of a weekend.

Following the life of washed up actor Bojack as he struggles with alcoholism, toxic relationships, and family issues, the series is just as heartwarming as it can be heartbreaking. For those who are worried it may be too dark for them, fear not - there's loads of slapstick humor, word play, and stunning animation to keep everything balanced.

Seasons on Netflix: 6

Riverdale

Now airing its fourth season, three seasons of the teen drama based on the infamous Archie comic book series are on Netflix in the US. A spin-off from The CW, Katy Keene, begins on that network in February.

If you were a fan of Archie comics as a kid, this interpretation of the beloved characters is far darker and more mysterious than you'll remember, revolving around the murder of a local boy while the characters attempt to navigate high school, relationships, and family.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Orange is the New Black

Orange Is The New Black has wrapped its seven-season run, and it's a superb tale of life in a women's prison. It was one of the first big Netflix originals, along with House of Cards and Arrested Development season 4, and it ran for so long simply because it was very popular.

That being said, the show is dark. Tensions and issues with the US prison system brought to the forefront and while the comedy from the first few seasons remains throughout, it's slathered with a fair bit of drama.

Seasons on Netflix: 7

Breaking Bad

More addictive than the meth pushed by Walt and Jesse, Breaking Bad is brilliant binge-watching television. The initial plot is simple: a straight-laced teacher is told he has cancer and to make sure he leaves his family with the best possible life, he turns to drug making and dealing.

There's method to his madness as he ends up being pretty good at it. Creator Vince Gilligan has created such a good group of characters, he is currently mining the same world again with Better Call Saul, which arguably reaches similar heights and is also available on Netflix, as mentioned. Netflix also released a movie sequel focused on Jesse in late 2019, El Camino.

Seasons on Netflix: 5 (and one movie)

The Chef Show

Netflix has a pretty amazing selection of original cooking shows, and this is just one highlight from a range of winners like Sugar Rush, Ugly Delicious and Chef's Table. FIlmmaker Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi, who previously collaborated on food truck movie Chef, cook a whole host of meals across America, and explore different food cultures embedded in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas.

Favreau's contacts mean an unbeatable range of special guests, too, from Avengers cast members to director Robert Rodriguez. It's just a really breezy, fun cooking show, with lovely stop-motion animated sequences to set the scene. Season 3 has arrived, and it features Spider-Man director Sam Raimi among the guests.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Explained

Created by Netflix and Vox Media, this handy and smart series takes a look at some of the most popular ideas and tech around today and explains them in a way that's poignant in its presentation without feeling overwhelming to take in.

From the racial wealth gap, cryptocurrency and why diets rarely work through to K-Pop and the stock market, it's an insightful look at the problems, ideas and trends around today and the stuff that could shape tomorrow. You'll also find two separate spin-off miniseries on Netflix: The Mind Explained and Sex Explained.

Seasons on Netflix: 2 (and 2 spin-offs)