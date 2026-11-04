Samsung’s official early Black Friday deals include up to AU$7,000 off TVs

We’re still a month out from the official weekend of Black Friday sales in Australia, but that hasn’t stopped a number of Australian brands from dropping some respectable early deals.

Samsung is the latest to get in on the action, with a range of savings across mobiles, tablets, gaming monitors and home appliances. The standout deals, in my opinion, have to be the savings available on a range of TVs and soundbars.

For a limited time, there are discounts on Mini-LED and Micro RGB TVs, with the biggest saving being given to the brand's huge 115-inch MR95F. This monster of a screen is down from AU$41,999 to AU$34,777, a saving of AU$7,222. You can even get up to a further AU$1,100 knocked off when you trade in a TV.

Additionally, Samsung is offering a 20% saving on selected TV and soundbar bundles. For example, you can pick the 55-inch S95H OLED TV (AU$3,999) and pair it with the HW-Q800H soundbar (AU$1,999), for a total AU$4,078.40 — a saving of AU$1,019.60.

Obviously, as Samsung's flagship OLED, the S95H might not suit everyone, but fortunately, Samsung has a selection of other discounted TVs that are more accessible.

Samsung The Frame Pro | save up to AU$1,500 The latest update to the popular Frame TV series now benefits from Neo QLED mini-led technology, and it gets the wireless One Connect box too. The ushering in of Neo QLED dramatically improves picture quality, including brightness, contrast and black levels. This screen is available in 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch variants, with up to AU$1,500 knocked off depending on the price. Plus, you can save up to AU$725 extra when you trade in an old TV.

Samsung R85H Micro RGB TV | save up to AU$3,500 The R85H is the slightly lower-spec model in Samsung’s two-strong Micro RGB lineup (the other being the R95H). We haven’t had a chance to review it just yet, but Samsung regularly impresses us with its screens, so we have high hopes for this one. The biggest saving applies to the 100-inch model (now AU$9,499). Plus get up to AU$1,100 extra discount with trade in.

There are plenty more early Samsung Black Friday deals to get stuck into, and I’ve listed out the most appealing below:

Save 55% (AU$411.95) Samsung Music Studio 7: was AU$749 now AU$337.05 at Samsung Australia Samsung is gunning for Sonos’ crown with the Music Studio 7. This 3.1.1-channel speaker can serve up "spatial sound" from a single unit, or you can pair two together for an authentic stereo presentation. They can be used with music or movies, complete with Hi-Res audio support, and the ability to be used as rear surrounds with a Q-series soundbar. Now better-than-half-price, you can concievably get a pair for less than the price of one — use code BFHOME to get the full discount.

Save 55% (AU$274.45) Samsung Music Studio 5: was AU$499 now AU$224.55 at Samsung Australia The smaller member of the Music Studio family, the Studio 5 is a 2.1-channel affair that adopts a similarly minimalistic aesthetic. Given there’s no HDMI port, this model is best suited for music playback, but as with the 7, you can pair two together for stereo sound — use code BFHOME to save a further 5%.

I expect plenty more Samsung Black Friday deals to continue to pop up as we approach the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, so make sure to regularly check back to this page for all the latest highlights.