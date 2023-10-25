It's back - LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV is down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday

Early Black Friday deals are popping up at our favorite retailers, and Walmart has just brought back one of this year's most popular offers. The retailer has the stunning LG 65-inch C2 OLED back down to a record-low price of $1,449 - that's a whopping $650 discount and an incredible price for a premium OLED display.



The best-selling TV, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review, features a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor that delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



The LG C2 OLED was down to this incredible price during Amazon's October Prime Day sale, but the TV has been sitting at $1,550 since then. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to a record-low and beats the current offer at Amazon and Best Buy. It's one of the best early Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far, and we can't guarantee you'll find a better price at the official Black Friday deals event. If you want a premium display with a stunning picture at a reasonable price, then we highly recommend LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,449 at Walmart.

Early Black Friday deal - LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,449 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,449. That's the lowest price you can find and one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $699.99 - that's even cheaper than Prime Day. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,949, thanks to today's massive $1,050 discount. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you want to upgrade to the LG C3 OLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $700 off at Samsung's early Black Friday sale. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

You can also look forward to the Black Friday OLED TV deals event and see more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals. You can also look forward to more of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals and our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide.