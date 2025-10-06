Save early with 5 office chair deals I'd buy before Amazon's mini-Prime Day sale even starts

These are the 5 office chairs you'll want to check out before the Amazon Big Deal Days sale starts

Amazon's Big Deal Days start tomorrow - but I've already found some top early office chair deals you can get right now.

If you want to beat the sales rush for this mini-Prime Day event, these are the only 5 office chair deals you'll need in the US and the UK.

One of my best-reviewed chair-makers, FlexiSpot, has gone early on a range of cheap office chairs on Amazon, and they're definitely worth checking out.

But if your budget allows, I'd recommend opting for the Branch Verve Chair, which is currently down to $510 (was $599) on Amazon.com and £872 (was £993) on Amazon.co.uk.

Stylish, comfortable, the Verve Chair is my top pick for best office chair overall after extensive testing by the team.

With Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days running between Oct 7 - 8, I'll be keeping my eye on more deals on office chairs, alongside discounts from non-Amazon sites linked below.

US office chair deals

Top office chair deal under $50

BestOffice office chair
Save 10% ($4)
BestOffice office chair: was $40 now $36 at Amazon

Not a massive saving, but a very good price - it's one of the cheapest office chair deals I've ever seen,. It's not an especially fussy or feature-rich swivel seat, but it does boast a contoured, ergonomic backrest.

Top office chair deal under $100

FlexiSpot ergonomic office chair
Save 9% ($10)
FlexiSpot ergonomic office chair: was $106 now $96 at Amazon

FlexiSpot has impressed me over the years with its low-priced office chair range, and this is one of the cheapest I've seen. Considering the low cost, you're getting some good features here, including 4D armrests, headrest, and adjustable lumbar support. For me, at this price it's a no-brainer.

Top office chair deal under $200

FlexiSpot OC3 Air
Save 30% ($60)
FlexiSpot OC3 Air: was $200 now $140 at Amazon

Another top deal from FlexiSpot, this time for the OC3 model, which features a raft of adjustable mechanisms like the lumbar support, headrest, and 2D armrests. Both backrest and seat are mesh for more breathability. Easily one of my favorite office chair deals right now.

Top office chair deal under $500

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Save 12% ($43)
Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $349 now $306 at Amazon

Branch is one my top-rated chair-makers, and this is an outstanding deal for an ergonomic office chair that we awarded 4.5 stars in our review. It's comfortable, stylish, and has all the features I look for in a good office chair, including adjustable lumbar support.

Top office chair deal under $1000

Branch Verve Chair
Save 15% ($89)
Branch Verve Chair: was $599 now $510 at Amazon

This is my #1 pick office chair, and it's got an early discount on Amazon right now. I rarely see this on sale outside of these Amazon events. It's an elegant combination of style and ergonomics, ultra-comfortable, and we awarded it the full 5 stars in our review.

UK office chair deals

Top UK office chair deal under £50

Naspaluro office chair
Save 17% (£10)
Naspaluro office chair: was £60 now £50 at Amazon

Not a huge discount, but still a bargain considering for a penny shy of fifty quid you get a high-back office chair with adjustability across the board - lumbar support, headrest, flip-up armrests - and all the tilt and recline mechanisms you'll need.

Top UK office chair deal under £100

FlexiSpot OC17 office chair
Save 15% (£15)
FlexiSpot OC17 office chair: was £100 now £85 at Amazon

Great price from one my my top-rated chair-makers, the OC17 from FlexiSpot is a classic swivel office chair that boasts loads of adjustment options including the lumbar support. For office workers, this one also has a built-in hanger for your jacket.

Top UK office chair deal under £200

FlexiSpot ErgoX
Save 36% (£87)
FlexiSpot ErgoX: was £240 now £153 at Amazon

For an office chair deal under £200, this is easily my top pick. The FlexiSpot ErgoX has an impressive 5D backrest for making those adjustments you need to stay comfortable all day, and that's just the beginning of how adjustable this chair is.

Top UK office chair deal under £500

FlexiSpot ErgoX Max
Save 15% (£60)
FlexiSpot ErgoX Max: was £400 now £340 at Amazon

This is a suped-up version of the ErgoX, adding additional adjustment options alongside the 5D backrest, such as 4D lumbar support and headrest, 5D armrests, and a higher maximum weight load.

Top UK office chair deal under £1000

Branch Verve Chair
Save 12% (£121)
Branch Verve Chair: was £993 now £872 at Amazon

The Verve Chair from Branch of my top choice office chair, effortlessly combining comfort and elegance in one stylish package. In our review we awarded this top marks across the board.

Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro. He began in tech journalism reviewing photo editors and video editing software at Web User magazine, and covered technology news, features, and how-to guides. Today, he and his team of expert reviewers test out a range of creative software, hardware, and office furniture. Once upon a time, he wrote TV commercials and movie trailers. Relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

