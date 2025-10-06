Amazon's Big Deal Days start tomorrow - but I've already found some top early office chair deals you can get right now.

If you want to beat the sales rush for this mini-Prime Day event, these are the only 5 office chair deals you'll need in the US and the UK.

One of my best-reviewed chair-makers, FlexiSpot, has gone early on a range of cheap office chairs on Amazon, and they're definitely worth checking out.

But if your budget allows, I'd recommend opting for the Branch Verve Chair, which is currently down to $510 (was $599) on Amazon.com and £872 (was £993) on Amazon.co.uk.

Stylish, comfortable, the Verve Chair is my top pick for best office chair overall after extensive testing by the team.

With Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days running between Oct 7 - 8, I'll be keeping my eye on more deals on office chairs, alongside discounts from non-Amazon sites linked below.

US office chair deals

Top office chair deal under $50

Save 10% ($4) BestOffice office chair: was $40 now $36 at Amazon Not a massive saving, but a very good price - it's one of the cheapest office chair deals I've ever seen,. It's not an especially fussy or feature-rich swivel seat, but it does boast a contoured, ergonomic backrest. Read more ▼

Top office chair deal under $100

Save 9% ($10) FlexiSpot ergonomic office chair: was $106 now $96 at Amazon FlexiSpot has impressed me over the years with its low-priced office chair range, and this is one of the cheapest I've seen. Considering the low cost, you're getting some good features here, including 4D armrests, headrest, and adjustable lumbar support. For me, at this price it's a no-brainer. Read more ▼

Top office chair deal under $200

Save 30% ($60) FlexiSpot OC3 Air: was $200 now $140 at Amazon Another top deal from FlexiSpot, this time for the OC3 model, which features a raft of adjustable mechanisms like the lumbar support, headrest, and 2D armrests. Both backrest and seat are mesh for more breathability. Easily one of my favorite office chair deals right now. Read more ▼

Top office chair deal under $500

Save 12% ($43) Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $349 now $306 at Amazon Branch is one my top-rated chair-makers, and this is an outstanding deal for an ergonomic office chair that we awarded 4.5 stars in our review. It's comfortable, stylish, and has all the features I look for in a good office chair, including adjustable lumbar support. Read more ▼

Top office chair deal under $1000

Save 15% ($89) Branch Verve Chair: was $599 now $510 at Amazon This is my #1 pick office chair, and it's got an early discount on Amazon right now. I rarely see this on sale outside of these Amazon events. It's an elegant combination of style and ergonomics, ultra-comfortable, and we awarded it the full 5 stars in our review. Read more ▼

UK office chair deals

Top UK office chair deal under £50

Save 17% (£10) Naspaluro office chair: was £60 now £50 at Amazon Not a huge discount, but still a bargain considering for a penny shy of fifty quid you get a high-back office chair with adjustability across the board - lumbar support, headrest, flip-up armrests - and all the tilt and recline mechanisms you'll need. Read more ▼

Top UK office chair deal under £100

Save 15% (£15) FlexiSpot OC17 office chair: was £100 now £85 at Amazon Great price from one my my top-rated chair-makers, the OC17 from FlexiSpot is a classic swivel office chair that boasts loads of adjustment options including the lumbar support. For office workers, this one also has a built-in hanger for your jacket. Read more ▼

Top UK office chair deal under £200

Save 36% (£87) FlexiSpot ErgoX: was £240 now £153 at Amazon For an office chair deal under £200, this is easily my top pick. The FlexiSpot ErgoX has an impressive 5D backrest for making those adjustments you need to stay comfortable all day, and that's just the beginning of how adjustable this chair is. Read more ▼

Top UK office chair deal under £500

Save 15% (£60) FlexiSpot ErgoX Max: was £400 now £340 at Amazon This is a suped-up version of the ErgoX, adding additional adjustment options alongside the 5D backrest, such as 4D lumbar support and headrest, 5D armrests, and a higher maximum weight load. Read more ▼