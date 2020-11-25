The very best VPN deal of Black Friday just got even cheaper - only $1.19 a month

Stop what you were doing, close down all those other tabs and pay heed. A Black Friday deal on a VPN just dropped that deserves your undivided attention

PureVPN has developed something of a reputation in recent years for going all out when it comes to Black Friday deals, and 2020 has been no exception. And last week the VPN provider slashed a massive sum of cash off its long term plan, bringing the effective monthly cost down to a mere $1.32 a month.

So far, so cheap. But now, on top of that, it's giving TechRadar readers the chance to knock a further 10% off that already-incredible cost. Meaning that your next five years of VPN use will be covered for a ludicrously affordable $71.20 - that's the equivalent to only $1.19 (so roughly £0.8/AU$1.62 per month)!

Without going for an inferior free VPN, no provider comes close to touching this pricing. Just take a look at our dedicated VPN deals guide if you don't believe us...

Our exclusive cheap VPN deal from PureVPN:

EXCLUSIVE - Use code Tech10 PureVPN | 5 years cover | 85% off | $1.19 a month

This VPN deal really is ridiculously cheap! You can have up to 10 devices logins on one account, it offers over 2,000 servers, claims super fast speeds and unblocks Netflix. All that for one payment of $89 to cover the next five years. If customer support is a worry for you then look no further. PureVPN offers you 24/7 customer support, so if you ever have any questions you can always contact its experts. And if you're not happy with Pure's services, it also offers a 31-day money back guarantee.

Black Friday VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

There are loooooads of VPN uses. Virtual Private Networks allow bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking its in a different location. Make sure to check out our Netflix VPN guide if your primary reason for a VPN is streaming, while they're also brilliant for letting you watch sport and shows that are only available overseas.

Some people will be more concerned about the fact VPNs help you browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technology that basically means you're browsing and activity will be anonymous. So if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

Beyond that, they help get around blocked websites and apps in countries that ban them, assist in secure online banking and shopping (especially on public Wi-Fi) and have even been known to get around broadband bandwidth throttling and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites, too.