Sony Open in Hawaii live stream 2022: how to watch online and without cable

There's no question who the man of the moment heading into the Sony Open in Hawaii is. Cameron Smith's victory at last week's invitation-only PGA has catapulted him into the world's top 10 for the first time in his career, and the Aussie enters the first full-field event of 2022 as one of the favorites. Read on as we explain how to watch a Sony Open in Hawaii live stream online from anywhere in the world, with or without cable.

World No.8 Bryson DeChambeau is the highest-ranked player in contention, but with the course favoring accuracy over power, it would be a surprise to see the man they call The Scientist amongst the main contenders come Sunday.

Other star names in the field include 2021 Masters winner Hideki Maysuyama and Harris English, who secured the Tournament of Champions and the Travelers Championship last year.

Defending champion Kevin Na putted his way to glory in sensational fashion a year ago, surging into contention late. Everything can change very quickly in this tournament. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii live stream from anywhere this week, so that you won't miss a moment.

Watch every Sony Open in Hawaii session on ESPN+

Sony Open in Hawaii 2022 on ESPN+ $6.99/m

ESPN+ is the only place to watch every single session of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii and it's a great deal at just $6.99 per month, particularly as you don't need cable to get it. Add Hulu and Disney with the Disney Bundle for a bargain price of $13.99. Now go enjoy the golf.

How to watch a Sony Open in Hawaii live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a Sony Open golf live stream in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you happen to be abroad do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch Sony Open golf online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Sony Open in Hawaii live stream 2022: watch PGA Tour golf with cable in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch the Sony Open in Hawaii on the Golf Channel on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch every session of the tournament. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 7pm ET / 4pm PT to 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT during rounds 1, 2 and 3, and from 6pm ET / 3pm PT to 10pm ET / 7pm PT on the final Sunday. ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is showing featured groups and featured holes from 12pm ET / 9am PT to 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Thursday and Friday, and from 4pm ET / 1pm PT to 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. If you've got the channel on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream its coverage online.

Sony Open in Hawaii live stream 2022: watch PGA Tour golf without cable in the US

Sling TV is perhaps the best value cord-cutting service out there right now. Its Sling Blue + Sports Extra add-on plan ($46 per month) hosts NBC and brings access to the Golf Channel. You can try it for free with 3-day Sling FREE trial before you decide to continue and subscribe or not. Another great option is FuboTV. It includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. At $65 per month, it's pricier than Sling but more fully-featured. You can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch the Sony Open in Hawaii without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. Lastly, there's the ESPN Plus which, as mentioned above, is the best place to catch all of the Sony Open sessions. It's $6.99 per month, and you can save cash by committing to the $69.99 per year option or the $13.99 per month combined ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle. Watch Sony Open in Hawaii online from abroad Using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

How to get a Sony Open in Hawaii live stream in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf - but be warned that the action continues deep into the nights. Live coverage of the Sony Open is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from January 13-16, starting at 5pm GMT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 9pm for Rounds 3 and 4. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Watch UK golf coverage from abroad To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii live stream: how to watch golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii on Fox Sports or Kayo. Live coverage starts at 11am AEDT for Rounds 1, 2 and 3, and at 10am for Round 4, continuing into the afternoons. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Sony Open golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Sony Open live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Can you watch Sony Open golf in Canada?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming platforms do require a credit card that's based in the same country as the service.