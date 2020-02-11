PS5 and Xbox Series X backwards compatibility will be a lot better than we thought

PS5 and Xbox Series X backwards compatibility will be much better than we thought, as Ubisoft has confirmed the next-gen consoles will be able to run a lot of the best PS4 and Xbox One games.

In a recent earnings call (via GamesRadar), Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated that both Microsoft and Sony's upcoming consoles "will be running almost all the back catalog of the previous consoles."

"It will be something new in the industry,"Guillemot said. "[Backwards compatibility] will help the old generations to continue to be big consoles on the market for years to come."

Keep your games

(Image credit: N/A)

We already knew that both the PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X will support backwards compatibility. But while Sony has been a bit more upfront about the feature, revealing that the PS5 will be backwards compatibility with PS4 games and hardware, Microsoft has held its cards closer to its chest.

It's welcome news to hear that we won't have to trade in our old PS4 and Xbox One games when we upgrade to the next-gen consoles, but we're still waiting to hear if either console's backwards compatibility stretches across more than one generation. We certainly hope so.

For now, it's reassuring to know that we can carry our current-gen game libraries with us into the next generation.