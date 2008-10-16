HP refuses to respond to dirty tricks claims

Asus' new Eee PC S101 - quite possibly the most beautiful netbook ever designed by humankind

Leading notebook manufacturer Hewlett-Packard (HP) is refusing to respond to accusations that it has been warning its OEM partners off having any deals with its competitor Asustek.

"HP recently sent out a notice to its partners demanding they not accept orders from Asustek, and threatening that if anyone violates the demand, the company will penalize the maker by reducing its own outsourcing volume, according to the notebook makers," claims the original report.

Hewlett Packard have responded to the reports, with a UK rep telling TechRadar: "Following our conversation, I confirm that we are not able to comment on rumour or speculation in respect of this article."

Dirty tricks campaign

If the report is true (and well-placed insider sources have told TechRadar that the reports originating on Digitimes are true on this occasion) HP's move against the rapidly growing upstart that is Asustek could be perceived as an attempt to scupper the smaller company's plans to become the worlds fourth largest notebook vendor in 2009.

TechRadar has contacted Asus' UK offices today for further comment.