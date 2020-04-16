How to watch the One World: Together at Home concert online this weekend

Whether you're cautiously looking towards the end of self-isolation or starting another few weeks of lockdown, this weekend's must-watch TV is a no-brainer - the music and cultural event of the century is upon us and it's all happening online. Something of a spiritual successor to Live Aid, here's where to watch the One World: Together at Home concert this weekend for free.

One World: Together at Home cheat sheet One World: Together at Home is an unprecedented virtual event organized by Global Citizen to raise funds for the WHO and frontline healthcare workers during the global Covid-19 pandemic. Taking place on Saturday, April 18, the two-hour mega show will air at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) in the US on channels including ABC, CBS and NBC. Even complete cord-cutters can watch for free by taking advantage of a free Hulu trial or using a VPN to point themselves to a free streaming option from anywhere in the world.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, the One World: Together at Home line-up reads like a festival organizer's dream. There's musical legends in the form of Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder; celebrity royalty like The Beckhams, Oprah and Samuel L. Jackson; and three of biggest acts of 2020 in event curator Lady Gaga, Billie Ellish and Taylor Swift.

Beyond that, disgruntled 90s youths get their fix thanks to Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong and Alanis Morissette. Even classical music fans have a treat in store courtesy of Andrea Bocelli and Lang Lang, while those after an even smoother groove can look forward to Alicia Keyes, Usher, and Jenifer Hudson - by way of Pharrell, Rita Ora and Sam Smith.

And for those who like to croon, there's Chris Martin, Michael Buble and The Killers - because nothing screams 'lockdown' like a singalong on Houseparty.

Heck, even the cast of Sesame Street is scheduled to appear! We're sure you'll want to tune in to this massive global event, which will see proceeds donated to the World Health Organization and frontline coronavirus healthcare workers, so without further ado - here's how to watch One World: Together at Home and stream the biggest concert of all-time for free no matter where you are.

How to watch One World: Together at Home in the US - free online live stream

Starting at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT, One World: Together at Home is being shown on a number of popular free-to-air channels, including ABC, CBS and NBC. This means you can likely tune in via your TV - or Google will happily point you towards the various free live streaming options offered by these networks. If you've completely cut the cord, then you might want to consider signing up for a free Hulu trial. This will allow you to watch the same One World: Together at Home coverage you would on a television, via the networks listed above - while Amazon Prime Video represents another easy online streaming option and starts building up to the big gig from 2pm ET - again, a FREE trial is available.

Watch One World: Together at Home - free UK live stream

An 8pm US start time means that the One World: Together at Home concert doesn't start until 1am the UK. But fear not, as Brits can enjoy a complete replay of the event starting at the more sociable (but still socially-distanced) hour of 7.15pm BST on Sunday, April 19. It'll air on BBC One at that time, meaning that it can also be readily streamed using BBC iPlayer - you only need a valid TV licence and it's completely free. Beyond that, those wanting to watch in real-time will find a number of free online streaming options, with the likes of YouTube, Facebook and Twitter all hosting feeds. If the BBC's coverage is what you're after but you can't tune in due to geo-blocking, remember that you can get around this problem simply by downloading and installing a VPN.

Where to watch One World: Together at Home for free in Canada

Live stream One World: Together at Home and watch in Australia for free

It's brekkie and beats for Aussies this Sunday morning, as the One World: Together at Home spectacular is being shown by Channel 10 from 10am to 12pm AEST on April 19. Those after a pure streaming option Down Under can also check out beIN - the normally sports-centric service is branching out into music this weekend, because...there's no sport?

How to watch One World: Together at Home from anywhere in the world

The One World: Together at Home concert is being widely shown on free-to-air channels all over the globe, as well as being available for free online streaming via a number of popular services. However, if you can't access the platform you want due to geo-blocking restrictions, there's an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream One World: Together at Home no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access content from anywhere in the world, simply by pointing yourself to the location where it's available.