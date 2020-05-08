7 new TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more streaming services this weekend

Wondering what's new on Netflix and other streaming services this weekend? We've picked out the best shows on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Sky over the next few days, and they're an impressive bunch. You've got a new series on Netflix from the director of La La Land, and a brand new animated series from the co-creator of Rick and Morty on Hulu.

In addition, this week we've spotlighted a brand new HBO drama starring Avengers' Mark Ruffalo as two different characters that you shouldn't miss, as well as a reunion show for Netflix reality hit Too Hot to Handle. We'll tell you how to stream each of these shows in the US and UK, too.

Too Hot To Handle Reunion (Netflix)

The latest in a series of lockdown-produced follow-ups to Netflix shows, the reunion show for reality TV hit Too Hot To Handle is now on the streaming service. Rumor has it that one contestant will propose to another, via video call, with a candy ring. So you've got all of that to look forward to.

The Eddy (Netflix)

This is the weekend's big Netflix drama, if you've already burned through Ryan Murphy's Hollywood in the past seven days. The Eddy is about a struggling Paris jazz club run by a popular musician from New York, Elliot Udo (André Holland). If that premise doesn't grab you, note that it's from director Damian Chazelle, who made La La Land and Whiplash. So expect a palpable love of music in this stylish drama.

Restaurants on the Edge season 2 (Netflix)

Our expert described Restaurants on the Edge as being "like Kitchen Nightmares without Gordon Ramsay" in our list of great Netflix food shows, which means it always feels like it's lacking a little something. It's worth checking out regardless if reality cooking shows are your sort of thing, though, since Restaurants on the Edge focuses on reviving struggling eateries across the world.

Solar Opposites (Hulu)

New Rick and Morty episodes are finally rolling out again, but if the year-plus waits between episodes are testing your patience, Solar Opposites is the show you need to stream this weekend. From Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, as well as series writer Mike McMahan, it looks like a dark, funny and gross show in a similar mold. It's about a group of aliens that tries to assimilate in a human neighborhood, after their own species is brought to the brink of extinction. Expect a big helping of dark sci-fi jokes and misanthropic characters.

Sadly, there's no UK broadcaster for Solar Opposites yet, but US viewers can enjoy the entire first season this weekend.

I Know This Much Is True (HBO, Sky/Now TV)

Mark Ruffalo plays identical twin brothers in this latest HBO heaby-hitter, a grim-looking family drama series from talented director Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines, Blue Valentine), and adapted from the book of the same name by Wally Lamb. Critics are already raving about Ruffalo's dual performances in I Know This Much Is True, and the supporting cast is strong, too, with Juliette Lewis and Melissa Leo co-starring.

UK viewers won't have long to wait to watch this, either. The show will start on Sky Atlantic on May 11, the day after the series begins in the US.

Dead To Me season 2 (Netflix)

This could fairly be categorized as one of the more underrated shows on Netflix (although it makes our list of the 30 best shows). Dead To Me is about two women (played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini), grieving over the loss of their partners (seemingly, anyway), who form a friendship and try to solve the mystery of what happened in a hit-and-run that resulted in one of their husband's deaths.

It's a twist-y show that's only 30 minutes an episode if you want to catch up before this new season drops. The trailer above, naturally, contains spoilers for season 1.

Valeria (Netflix)

This Spanish Netflix original is about an author suffering from writer's block, who tries to remedy the situation by spending more time with her friends. Someone in the comments for this trailer compared Valeria to Sex and the City, and it sure looks similar, given that it's about four female friends (one of them a writer), indulging in what are hopefully fun sexy times. It looks inoffensive enough if you're not after heavy drama this weekend.

