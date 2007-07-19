BT & Tate Gallery launch online media player

BT and the Tate Gallery launched the BT Tate Player today, a joint project offering access to a wide range of rare film and audio from the Tate archives.

The BT Tate Player is the result of months of work digitising available footage, which offer revealing insights into major artists and cultural figures from the 1960s to the present day. Clips include a black and white home movie of Barbara Hepworth, a unique film by Felipe Ehrenberg and a lecture by Christo at Tate Gallery introduced by Nicholas Serota.

"As one of the flagship initiatives of the newly formed Tate Media, the BT Tate Player demonstrates BT's credentials in the field of broadband provision and is a remarkable achievement increasing accessibility to the arts through pioneering technology," said Will Gompertz, director of Tate Media.

"It's an exciting project with limitless potential and we're delighted to be able to share with a broader audience the original audiovisual content of the Tate Archive."