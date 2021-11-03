You can snag a 4K Roku streaming device for under $20 before Black Friday

Black Friday deals have already begun to roll in early with some steep discounts on some top-tier products – case in point: the Roku Premiere 4K.

It’s one of Roku’s most popular models and it’s on sale at Amazon for 50% off ($19.99). That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible Black Friday deal to snag before the official sale even begins.

Early Black Friday Roku deal

Image Roku Premiere 4K: $40 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This early Black Friday from Amazon has the Roku Premiere 4K on sale for just $19.99. We've always loved Roku devices. They offer an egalitarian platform that doesn't elevate any one service. They've got access to one of the most robust universal searches and this one can stream 4K HDR content. View Deal

In our review of the Roku Premiere 4K, we called it an impressive piece of kit that offers 4K HDR streaming at an affordable price. It has access to nearly every major streaming service (minus YouTube TV) and a vast array of free shows and movies on Roku’s own ad-supported streaming service.

You could hold out for Amazon’s counter deals on its series of smart streaming devices – the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – but if you’re set on a Roku device, they won’t come much cheaper this year.

Not in the US? Find streaming device deals for your territory down below: