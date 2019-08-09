Walmart iPad sale: the latest Apple iPad gets a $100 price cut

Walmart has some fantastic back to school sales on laptops, backpacks smartwatches, and more. The retail giant also has excellent deals on tablets with the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $249. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the 32GB tablet. If you need more storage, Walmart also has the 128GB iPad on sale for $329.



The 2018 Apple iPad features a 9.7-inch retina display and packs 32GB of storage. Perfect for students, the powerful tablet features an A10 Fusion chip, which results in laptop-like performance. The additional power allows you to multitask and use the latest apps, including augmented reality experiences. The iPad includes an impressive 1.2MP front-facing camera and provides an all-day battery lie of 10 hours.



This is not only a terrific back to school sale, but it's also a fantastic price for a newer model iPad. This promotion is a limited time offer, so you should grab this deal before it's gone.

Apple iPad deals:

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver or space grey.

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $329. That's a $100 discount for the table that packs 128GB of storage to play with which is great for storing even more movies and downloading extra apps and games.

