VPN deal: last chance to get up to one extra year free from NordVPN

NordVPN has come up with a delicious offer to celebrate Easter 2020, with a 70% discount AND the chance to get an extra year of its VPN service for free. But this tasty VPN deal is set to end on Wednesday, April 15.

The premise is that NordVPN is giving you the opportunity to get one extra month or year of the service for FREE. It's entirely down to luck as to which one you'll get. Sign up for its already-great value three-year plan now, and you'll be randomly allocated with one extra month or one extra year on top of the 36 months access you'll already have.

Not sure if this is the deal for you or need a little more information? Keep scrolling as we've got this awesome VPN deal outlined for you.

Not sure if Nord is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN guide

Read more about this stellar VPN deal:

NordVPN | 36 months | Extra one month or year FREE | $3.49 per month | 70% off

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech novice). Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. It is also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully foreign Netflix in our tests, too.

View Deal

The only thing to remember with this deal is that you do have to pay the full amount for the three years upfront. And although it may seem like a hefty amount to splash, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and by passing geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 36 months - plus that extra month or year.

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top 10, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is pretty ace position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy, meaning your privacy is secure and not only does it unblock Netflix but BBC iPlayer too. It also boasts a very speedy customer support so all you queries can be instantly resolved, an effective kill switch (ideal for anyone concerned with security).

Then there is the added bonus of the price - NordVPN is one of the cheapest VPN providers out there, especially now with this Easter deal. Plus you can have up to six simultaneous connections on one account - which is perfect for anyone trying to save.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

Read more: