The best deals on 2018's 'Phone of the Year' - the Huawei P20 Pro

Watch your backs Samsung and Apple, Huawei has seen an incredible rise in popularity this year and no device more so than the P20 Pro. This device is so good that it won the 'Phone of the Year' award at the 2018 Mobile Choice Consumer Awards and we can tell you the absolute best deal on this handset right now.

This EE deal comes courtesy of Affordable Mobiles and gets you a massive 30GB of data, no upfront costs and just £33 a month payments. That's roughly enough data to stream 10 days worth of 24/7 high quality Spotify or watch around 2 weeks worth of Snapchat. In other words, a ridiculous amount of data.

Interested? We don't blame you. You can see the deal in full below or go to our best Huawei P20 Pro deals page if this wasn't quite the P20 Pro deal you were hoping for.

This fantastic Huawei P20 Pro deal in full

Huawei P20 Pro from Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

The best Huawei P20 Pro deal right now. Not only do you get 30GB of data every month but you're only paying £33 to get it. No upfront cost and reasonable monthly costs - an overall bargain on a great device. Total cost over two years is £792

Compare this deal to the rest of the market with our best mobile phone deals guide or our page on today's best Huawei P20 Pro deals

Why the P20 Pro stands out

The P20 Pro was one of the best phones of 2018. It has a premium feel and a beautiful, almost infinity display (those pesky notches). But the P20 Pro isn't just a pretty face, what it really won people over with was its specs and features. A great battery life, ultra flexible and powerful camera, very fast face unlock and a super powerful processor.

Overall this device is winning hearts and competing with the best of the best. And with this deal you can get the device for a lower price, too!