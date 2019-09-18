The all-new Apple iPad gets a price cut at Amazon

The 2019 iPad was just unveiled last week at the Apple Event, and it's already on sale right now at Amazon. For a limited time, you can pre-order the 10.2-inch Apple iPad with 128GB of storage for $399.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the latest iPad.



The 2019 Apple iPad features a larger screen with a 10.2-inch Retina display that now supports a full-size smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which improves the overall experience with new ways to multitask, use of the Apple Pencil and a redesigned Home screen. The iPad still packs the powerful A10 Fusion chip and includes an impressive 1.2MP front-facing camera. The new iPad provides an all-day battery life of 10 hours and offers Touch-ID for secure entry.



This rare deal from Amazon is for the Apple iPad with 128GB of storage and comes in your color choice of gold, silver, or grey. The 2018 128GB iPad is currently on sale for $379 at Walmart which is only $20 less than Amazon's offer on the 2019 model. The 2018 model comes with a smaller screen and lacks the ability to use a full-size keyboard and Apple Pencil. We don't know how long Amazon will have the pre-order deal available, so you should act now before it's too late.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model) $429 $399.99 at Amazon

Pre-order and save $30 on the all-new Apple iPad at Amazon. The latest Apple tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display and packs 128GB of storage which is great for storing even more movies and downloading extra apps and games.

If you're looking for deals on older model iPads, Walmart has the 2018 iPad with 32GB of storage on sale for $249, and the 2018 iPad with 128GB of storage on sale for $379.

iPad deals:

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time you can save $80 on the 2018 Apple iPad at Walmart. A fantastic price for a tablet, the 9.7-inch iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of Gold, Silver or Space Grey.

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $379 at Walmart

Get the 6th generation Apple iPad on sale for $379. That's a $50 discount for the tablet that packs 128GB of storage, an A10 Fusion chip and comes in your color choice of Silver, Gold or Space Grey.

