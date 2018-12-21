Save 69% on the price of this IPVanish deal - a great price on a brilliant VPN

Who says Christmas presents have to be about big gestures and flat screen TVs, you know what is the absolute best way to show someone you care in the holiday season? A cheap VPN deal.

Well okay, maybe not the best way and maybe a VPN under the Christmas tree won't win you many brownie points, but this seasonal discount is still well worth knowing about. For just $89.99 (around £71) or the equivalent of $3.74 a month you can get a two year subscription of IPVanish. That's two years of ultimate protection online and restriction-free exploration of the internet.

Go straight to IPVanish to get your hands on this great deal

IPVanish is a world leader in the VPN game and one we rank highly (taking our #2 spot in our best VPN service guide). You're getting a fast performance, connection of up to 10 devices, unlimited usage, access to over 1000 servers and most importantly, the ability to unblock Netflix in restricted countries.

If all of this sounds like your ideal package then scroll down to see all of the details in full or check out our best VPN deals guide for all of the very best offers on cyber privacy.

VPN deal: 69% discount on IPVanish

IPVanish VPN | 2 years cover | 69% off | $283.76 $89.99 (roughly £71.40)

This is one serious discount. You will be saving a massive 69% over the two years for ultimate protection online and borderless exploration of the internet. IPVanish gets you connection to up to 10 devices, unlimited protected internet usage and VPN servers in over 60 countries - and all for $45 a year.View Deal

What can you do with a VPN

There are traditionally two main reasons you might want to get a VPN - protecting yourself online and avoiding internet restrictions. In terms of online safety, a VPN uses encryption technologies to mask your IP address so you can't be tracked. Simply, it makes it a lot harder for you to be traced on the internet.

Their other use is a bit wider in its functionality and realistically more popular. VPNs can allow you to work around restrictions online which means watching your favourite channels in other countries, getting cheaper deals on flights and trains and watch any country's Netflix no matter where you are.

