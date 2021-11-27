Quick! Get Hulu for just 99 cents a month in this unbeatable Cyber Monday offer

Want to try Hulu? Then you can't ask for better than this Cyber Monday deal, which lets you stream the ad-supported version for just 99 cents per month: a massive saving of 85 per cent on the regular price of $6.99 per month.

This special deal first appeared on November 23, in the runup to Black Friday, and unsurprisingly, it's proved super-popular. At time of press, it's still available, and will run until Cyber Monday: November 29. But once it's gone, it's gone, so we'd really urge you to snap up this hot deal while you can.

The offer is open to both new and valid returning customers, as long as you didn't sign up within the last month. And it allows you to stream Hulu for 12 months for less than a dollar a month.

Don't want to commit to a year? No problem! You can cancel your subscription at any time, and there won't be any hidden fees. Plus, you can set up six user profiles, two of which can stream simultaneously.

Hulu (with ads): 12 months for $0.99 per month Hulu (with ads): 12 months for $0.99 per month

Save $72: Get 12 months of ad-supported Hulu for just under a dollar per month. That means that for just $11.88, you can spend a whole year watching next-day showings of your favorite NBC, ABC and Fox shows, along with a library of movies, TV originals and classic series.

It's important to note that you’re subscribing to the Hulu with Ads service, rather than the ad-free version, which currently costs $12.99 per month. And we won't sugar-coat it, the ads on this service can be frequent and a little annoying.

But it does mean you'll be able to watch hit shows from NBC, ABC and Fox one day after they air, as well as stream a ton of great movies, TV originals and classic series, whenever you please. And for such a minuscule price, why wouldn't you give yourself that option?

Today’s best Hulu deals

So how much does Hulu cost normally? We’ve included the normal pricing on all three services down below, so you can compare and contrast accordingly.

Other Cyber Monday deals