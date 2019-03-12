OnePlus 6T deals - the perfect alternative to expensive phablet devices

When it comes to plus-sized phones, everything is bigger - screen size, battery, processor and especially price. Phablet devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and iPhone XS Max now require you to take out a small loan to afford them, but there is one plus sized device that seems to have skipped this trend - the OnePlus 6T.

Coming from a lesser known manufacturer, OnePlus 6T deals are often overlooked. But it is actually somehow both one of the best flagship devices right now and one of the cheapest. With an all-day battery life, powerful rear camera, super quick charging and a processor to match, this is a high-end phone with a low-end price tag.

Below we've listed our picks for the best contracts on the OnePlus 6T right now, ranging from the cheapest price to our favourite big data package. But if you find yourself wanting something a bit different, try our mobile phone deals page for all your options.

The best OnePlus 6T deals right now:

OnePlus 6T from e2save | EE | £125 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

There really is a lot to love about this offer, so much to love in fact that it has been our favourite OnePlus 6T deal for the past few months. Monthly costs under £30, a healthy chunk of data and it is on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. If you're wanting the OnePlus 6T this is the offer we would suggest going for. Total cost over 24 months is £797

View Deal

OnePlus 6T from e2save | O2 | £150 upfront | 3GB data | 1000 minutes and unlimited texts | £23pm

If you're trying to save as much money as you can with the OnePlus 6T, this could be the option for you. Monthly bills of just £23 is what stands out here, the upfront might be more but to us it seems worth it for the overall affordable price. This contract doesn't even scrimp on data to get you this price. Total cost over 24 months is £702

View Deal

OnePlus 6T from Mobiles.co.uk| EE | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

Want more data with your new phone? This contract offers up a whopping 30GB of data and you don't even have to pay excessive charges to get it. For just £33 each month and an upfront cost of £40 (with our exclusive 10OFF voucher code), this contract could be all yours. Total cost over 24 months is £832

View Deal

Not wanting to get tied into a contract? Buying a OnePlus 6T handset SIM-free is really affordable, too. You can currently get it brand new from Amazon or John Lewis for just £499.

Compare that to the £1,099 iPhone XS Max or £899 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and you can see where the sweet savings stand with the 6T.

What's so good about the OnePlus 6T?

The OnePlus 6T manages to combine a host of top-line specs into a very affordable package. A stylish design, all day battery life and a powerful rear camera, this phone really is feature packed. You don't get a 3.5mm headphone jack or wireless charging but for this price, you really won't be missing these features.

Read our review of the OnePlus 6T