You can now edit password-protected Microsoft Office files directly within Google Workspace

Microsoft Office password-protected files are now fully compatible with Google Workspace

Previously, users had to download the files and open them in other software

Google's push for interoperability and removing vendor lock-in is evident

An important new update to Google Workspace means you can now edit password-protected Microsoft Office software files directly within Docs, Sheets and Slides – or in other words, within your company's primary ecosystem, without having to navigate to alternative software.

This is big news for Google Workspace users as it offers one more reason why they may no longer need to subscribe to two different licenses.

When opening protected files, Google now lets users input the password and enter view-only or edit modes.

Google Workspace boosts Microsoft Office interoperability

The move is part of a much bigger trend that we've been observing in recent months and years, and it's hugely favorable for consumers and customers. With multi-platform stacks now the norm in a hybrid working world, companies like Google and Microsoft have been improving interoperability and compatibility to prevent vendor lock-in.

Google has already made similar moves across other areas of Workspace, such as interoperability between Google Meet and Microsoft Teams/Zoom.

Better still, this update is coming to all Google Workspace customers, not just paying businesses, so individuals will also be able to use Google (if that's their preferred system) to access more Office documents.

"Prior to this, users would have to download and rely on third party applications to remove passwords or edit password protected Microsoft files," Google wrote in its update blog post.

The feature has already starting rolling out, but some domains may not get it until the end of January 2026.

This isn't the only feature Google has been working on to tackle vendor lock-in. Over the past year the company has made it easier for businesses to migrate their data from Dropbox and SharePoint.

