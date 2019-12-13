These fantastic iPad deals show no signs of slowing down for the holidays

These holiday iPad deals are still going, so if you're after a standard iPad tablet, or even an iPad Pro, Mini, or Air you're in for a treat this week. We've been digging through all the latest iPad deals to bring you the very cream of the crop. And with the holidays presenting such a fantastic opportunity to pick up a cheap iPad, you're certainly shopping at the right time. Many of these deals are leftover Black Friday stock that didn't quite get shipped over the seasonal sales period - you're still getting a fantastic price on a top of the range iPad Pro or a cheapest of the cheap 2018 iPad, however.

If you're looking for the cheapest iPad deal possible, you'll likely be looking at lower storage items. Thanks to iCloud, the 32GB and 64GB storage options available are more than workable if you're looking to stream your entertainment and keep you larger files in the cloud. That said, if you're looking for a tablet to potentially replace your laptop, or if you're going to be running several high-performance apps for some hardcore work, you might want to take a look at some of the roomier options.

iPad deals available today

US iPad deals

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 128GB - Gold | $439.99 $349 at Newegg

This WiFi only version of the 2018 iPad comes in at just $349 at Newegg today. You're getting all the goodness of last year's iPad, including the low price tag, just without the need for a costly data contract.

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) WiFi 64GB - Rose Gold | $689 $537 at Newegg

Save over $100 on the cheapest iPad Pro you can buy right now. At 64GB you'll be stretching this iPad's storage if you want to use it for anything other than light work and entertainment, so you might want to consider the extra spend on the 256GB model. You can get this model even cheaper renewed for just $399.99, with the 256GB version coming in at $429.99.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 64GB | $999 $899 at B&H

The smallest version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down $100 at Amazon, bringing the price point under $900 this week. 64GB will net you a decent amount of apps and file downloads, but if you're after an iPad Pro to replace a laptop you might want to look for a higher capacity. This 256GB model is down $100 to $1,049 and you'll find the same saving on the 512GB model for $1,249.

iPad Air (2019) WiFi 64GB| $499 $459 at Walmart

This 64GB iPad Air is down to just $459 at Walmart this week. You're saving $40 on the cheapest iPad Air configuration you'll find. 64GB may be more than enough if you're planning to use this for storing entertainment and a few apps, but if you're looking for something more substantial, or you don't want to rely on the cloud, Walmart have also discounted their 256GB model to just $597. View Deal

UK iPad deals

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 32GB | £319 £289 at Currys

This 32GB iPad deal may be the 2018 model, but it's still a great iPad for entertainment and lighter work. Everything still runs the latest iPad OS and you're getting a workable spec for a fraction of the price here. That said, if you're not too excited about relying on the cloud for anything over your 32GB of storage, you'll want to check out this £359 128GB iPad deal - the extra cash is well worth it.



iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB | £399 £379 at Currys

If it's an iPad Mini deal you're after, you can save a few pennies in this Currys price cut. It's the cheapest you'll find a 2019 iPad Mini this week, so if you're after a lowest price possible it's your best bet. That said, for about £100 more, you can pick up double the storage with this 256GB model for £481.

iPad Air 10.5-inch (2019) WiFi 64GB | £479 £448 at Currys

The 2019 iPad Air model offers a power upgrade from the flagship range but doesn't quite reach the lofty heights of the Pro - it's a good middle point if you're planning on using your iPad for both work and play. Currys has cut the price on their 64GB and 256GB models.

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB | £919 £849 at Currys

If you're looking for more storage space, you might want to consider this iPad deal from Currys. You'll be able to store a good few high-performance apps as well as a fair number of HD downloads with 256GB. To save more cash, you can pick up this 64GB model for just £699.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 1TB | £1,719 £1,519 at John Lewis

This is a fantastic £200 saving on the largest iPad Pro deal you can pick up today. You're getting an amazing 1TB of storage on this model, meaning it can pretty much handle anything you throw at it. If you don't need all that power, you can grab a 64GB version for £927 from Laptops Direct, a 256GB version for £1,049 at Currys, or a 512GB model for £1,269 at Amazon.

If the model you're looking for has since dropped out of the seasonal sales, there's always our roundup of the best cheap iPad deals going to keep your eye on. While you're restocking your Apple products, you might also be interested in the best AirPods prices around. There are still plenty of MacBook deals to keep an eye on as well!