iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals US: get the best prices in September 2019

The September 10 Apple Event unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro smartphones. The latest iPhone is officially available to order today from all major carriers and retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. To help you wade through all the different plans, we've listed the best iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro prices and deals that are available in the US today.



The Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, while the iPhone 11 Pro comes with a Super Retina XDR OLED display in either a 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch size. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro both have a updated camera hardware with a Wide and new Ultra Wide camera on the back of the iPhone 11 and Wide, Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro. The multi-camera system allows you to capture ultra-wide photos and videos, and even "zoom out" after a photo is taken to see more of the captured image. The front-facing camera on all new models is now an upgraded 12MP TrueDepth camera that can capture wider angle and even slow-motion selfies.



The battery received an upgrade with Apple stating that the iPhone 11 provides a one hour longer battery life compared to the XR, the Pro offering four more hours of battery life when compared to the XS, and the Pro Max offering 5 hours more battery life compared to last year's XS Max. All the new phones feature the A13 Bionic chipset which Apple claims is the fastest processor ever in a smartphone.



The iPhone 11 comes in six new color choices which include black, white, yellow, purple, green, Product Red and the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max is available space gray, silver, and gold, as well as a new midnight green option.



The iPhone 11 has a starting price of $699 for the 64GB storage model which is actually $50 cheaper than the iPhone XR was on launch last year. The 64GB iPhone 11 Pro is priced at $999, and the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at $1,099, which is the same price as the XS and XS Max when they launched last year in the US.

iPhone 11 deals from US carriers:

iPhone 11 for $699 at Sprint |Order the iPhone 11 for $0 per month with eligible trade-in

Order the iPhone 11 for $0 per month with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You must trade in an eligible phone within 30 days of activation, and you'll see the credits applied within two months. You can return and upgrade to the latest iPhone any time after 12 lease payments.

iPhone 11 Pro deals from US carriers:

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Verizon | Get up to $500 off the iPhone Pro with select trade-in and Unlimited

Get up to $500 off the iPhone 11 Pro when you trade in a qualifying phone and add a new unlimited Verizon plan. You must trade-in your phone within 30 days after checkout, and you'll receive the trade-in credited to your account over 24 months. You'll also get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Sprint |Order the iPhone 11 Pro for $12.50 per month with eligible trade-in

For a limited time, you can order the iPhone 11 Pro for $12.50 per month with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You must trade-in an eligible phone within 30 days of activation, and your credit for the phone will be applied within two months. You can return and upgrade to the latest iPhone any time after 12 lease payments.

iPhone 11 Pro Max deals from US carriers:

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, the bigger version of the 11 Pro, is priced at $1,099 from carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon. Sprint is offering the Pro Max for $16.67 a month with an eligible trade-in and on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, and Verizon is offering up to $500 off with select trade-in and Unlimited. While AT&T isn't offering a promotion on the Pro Max, you can get the iPhone 11 for free when you buy another eligible iPhone.

Learn more about the newest iPhone with our hands on iPhone 11 review, iPhone 11 Pro review, and iPhone 11 Pro Max review.