Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals: a world class phone at an unbelievably low price

With Amazon Prime Day - one of the biggest deals and discounts events of the year - now just a few days away, we didn't think any price drop would catch our eye until then. But here we are marvelling at one of the world's best phones at a ridiculously low price.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro currently holds an impressive position as the fourth best phone in the world (according to our best phones guide at least!) a whole year after its release.

It's a phone that holds up in all categories - a colossal 4200mAh battery, a powerful processor, triple camera set-up and a stunning OLED screen. In fact, the only issue we could ever find was its price, a factor that's been wiped clean with these slashed price deals.

With offers now starting as low as £20 a month and affordable options on big data plans, Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals currently sit at a price nearer to some budget handsets than its flagship brothers.

However, if you've been following the news you might be aware of another issue with this device - the Google ban. However, a recent announcement from the US government has confirmed trading with Huawei is now allowed again, resolving the issue...for now.

So with Huawei P30 Pro deals costing some more than premium prices and the next in line Mate 30 Pro likely to be even more, these are the Huawei phone deals to go for.

Read more: See the best mobile phone deals, no matter the manufacturer

These excellent Mate 20 Pro deals in full:

What's so good about the Mate 20 Pro?

The Mate 20 Pro may not be Huawei's newest device anymore but we're not going to lie to you, it is still one of the best phones out there. Whether it's the top of the line specs, three high powered cameras, in-screen fingerprint scanner or the reverse charging, there is a lot to love with this device.

Read our review on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

There really is only one downside...the price. But this deal knocks that price way down, making this one of the cheaper phablet options currently available.