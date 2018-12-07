Galaxy Note 9 deals slashed: save up to £310 on Samsung's best smartphone

If you've been toying with the idea of getting a new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 but it's been just beyond your budget then now might be the absolute perfect time to strike. Mobiles.co.uk has just slashed the prices of a number of its tariffs on the flagship device.

The online phone retailer is offering up to £160 off some of its most affordable Note 9 deals. And it gets even better, as Samsung is currently offering £150 cashback on the phablet which means you can effectively save up to £310. A big saving on the huge smartphone.

Our standout Note 9 pick is Mobiles.co.uk's £330 upfront and £23 a month with 3GB of data tariff. It is rare to see a Note 9 deal below £25 a month so this is one to get excited about. And of course that hefty upfront spend is dampened by the promise of £150 cashback,

Not enough data for you? You could also grab a Note 9 with 30GB of data for £38 a month and £125 upfront. That should be plenty to get you through each month of intensive streaming, and you end up in profit at the start once that cashback money comes rolling in.

We have all of the Note 9 offers listed below but if none of them take your fancy don't worry, you can always check our Galaxy Note 9 deals page to find the perfect contract for you.

The cut-price Galaxy Note 9 deals in full:

Samsung's £150 cashback applies to all of these deals, follow this link to see how to claim it

- Note 9 with 3GB of data with unlimited texts and 1000 minutes for just £490 £330 upfront and £23 per month - click here to buy

- Note 9 with 4GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes for just £390 £250 upfront and £29 a month - click here to buy

- Note 9 with 10GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes for just £350 £199 upfront and £32 a month - click here to buy



- Note 9 with 30GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes for just £125 upfront and £38 a month - click here to buy



- Note 9 with 100GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes for just £75 upfront and £45 a month - click here to buy

How to claim your Samsung cashback

After you've bought your brand new Note 9. There are a few steps to take to claim the cashback. The first step is going to this link within 30 days of purchasing the device. That link will ask you for your IMEI number which you can easily find by dialling *#06# on the device.

Next, you give your details along with a scanned copy of the proof of purchase to Samsung. Finally, your cashback request will go through and, all being well, your money should arrive in the next 30 days. You do have to purchase your new device before December 24 to be eligible.

That's a lot of information condensed, so if you're still unsure on the details check our guide for a full explanation.