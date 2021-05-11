EA Play 2021 confirmed for July following rumored Battlefield June reveal

Electronic Arts confirmed today that EA Play Live 2021, the latest installment of its annual summer games showcase, will be held on July 22, 2021. More details are coming soon and you can visit the official website here.

No games have officially been announced as being featured at the event but it's very safe to expect we'll see the widely-anticipated next entry in the Battlefield franchise.

While speculation led many to assume that the next Battlefield game would be revealed in May, a message on Twitter from the official Battlefield account indicate we'll be waiting until June to see just what the team at DICE has in store. It seems like the game will be revealed in June, with a more comprehensive breakdown of it and other games at EA Play Live 2021.

This continues EA's tradition of not partaking in E3, though other major publishers such as Ubisoft are confirmed to be part of E3 2021. Meanwhile, PlayStation will not be part of E3 2021 and has not yet confirmed what form its summer showcase will take.

All hands on deck

The next Battlefield game is being primarily developed by the Sweden-based team at DICE but with support from fellow EA studios DICE LA, Criterion, Industrial Toys and EA Gothenburg.

While this pushes back Criterion's work on the next Need for Speed game, the recently-acquired Codemasters is picking up the racing reins with F1 2021, which is slated to be released in July 2021.

The next Battlefield has been described as being "built for next-gen" so it's possible that it'll be exclusive to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and PS5.