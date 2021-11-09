Black Friday laptop deal: Apple's MacBook Pro M1 gets $199 slashed off price

Black Friday laptop deals are coming in hot and we've just spotted a special sale on Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M1. Right now, Amazon has the MacBook Pro M1 for just $1,099.99 when you apply the additional $99 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $199 and the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch laptop.



Black Friday Macbook deals are always best-sellers and today's discount has been flashing in and out of stock - in fact, the Space Gray model has already sold out. We can't guarantee you'll find a better deal during the official Black Friday sale so we'd recommend snagging this record-low price before it's too late.

Black Friday MacBook Pro deal

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $199 - We've just spotted Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,099.99 when you apply the additional $99 savings at checkout. That's a total savings of $100 and the best deal we've seen for the 13-inch laptop. This fantastic Black Friday deal has been flashing in and out of stock, so we'd grab this record-low price before it's too late.

The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 Chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Thanks to the new M1 Chip, you're getting exceptional speed and power as well an impressive 20-hours of battery life that Apple claims is the longest ever in a Mac. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, which provides advanced security and privacy as well as access to the latest apps.

More Black Friday MacBook deals

