Black Friday MacBook Pro deals 2021: early sales and what to expect

Black Friday MacBook Pro deals are always super important, and this year is definitely going to be no different. Not only are we about a year after the launch of the amazing 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, but we're probably about to see some fresh and powerful MacBook Pros launching later this month at Apple's October Hardware event.

Black Friday 2021 is right around the corner on November 26, which is just about six weeks away right now. And, if Apple really does have a lineup of fresh MacBooks, we totally expect both those and the current models to get some pretty deep discounts right in time for the holidays.

And it won't just be the Apple Store with these sweet discounts. Other retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and B&H Photo will have some pretty steep discounts on Apple's premium laptops. It's a lot to keep track of, to be sure, but we're professional deal hunters, so we'll keep an eye on all the retailers to make sure you don't miss out on the best MacBook Pro deals.

We'll also give some advice down below, so that you can be prepared and armed with knowledge when all the MacBook Pro deals start to surface ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

Today's best MacBook Pro deals

Just because Black Friday isn't actually here until November 2021 doesn't mean that you can't save on a MacBook Pro right now. There is always a MacBook Pro deal somewhere, and we've gathered a couple down below to whet your appetite for when the bigger sales start to appear closer to the holiday season.

What to expect with Black Friday MacBook Pro deals

When will the best Black Friday MacBook Pro deals start in 2021? While Black Friday itself lands on November 26, we're going to start seeing the actual deals start to show up quite a bit earlier. Usually, we start seeing Black Friday deals starting to appear in the two weeks leading up to the actual date, with some retailers like Best Buy running Black Friday ads throughout the entire month of November - much like it did in 2020. However, retailers are getting more aggressive every year with their ads, and we wouldn't be surprised if we start to see early deals starting to surface around the end of October. We don't know whether the widespread chip shortages are going to change this behavior, but it's likely that we'll see deals start to appear pretty soon.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday MacBook Pro deals? While it might be tempting to just stick with the Apple store for your Black Friday MacBook Pro deals, that's actually one of the worst places to find them. Third-party retailers are where you're actually going to find the goods on Black Friday. In our experience, Amazon will usually have one or two extremely good MacBook Pro deals that will sell out almost immediately. So, if you're online early Thursday morning, you could get something really good. Best Buy is usually the best place to find a Black Friday MacBook Pro deal, as it runs discounts on Apple's flagship laptops throughout the whole year - you can save $300 on one right now, actually. And don't write off creative-focused stores like Adorama Photo and B&H Photo and Video. MacBook Pros are extremely popular with artists and photographers, so expect these stores to have huge discounts, too.

Should you wait for a Black Friday MacBook Pro deal? Right now, especially if you're after the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we'd advise waiting, and not just because it's not Black Friday yet. We're expecting new versions of Apple's laptops in the very near future, and you don't want to spend a ton of cash on a laptop that's going to be out-of-date next week. And don't think that we won't see deals on the new Apple hotness just because it just came out, either. We will absolutely see deals start to show up on whatever gets announced, as we do every single year. Then again, if you're in dire need of a new MacBook because yours is broken or you need it for work, waiting for a sale on the MacBook Pro could end up costing you in the long run - time is money after all.

3 Black Friday MacBook Pro deals to look out for

The MacBook Pro isn't just one device, and the right one for you is going to largely depend on what kind of work you're going to be doing. For instance, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is best suited to traveling professionals that need just enough juice to do some photo editing and word processing on the move, without something that's going to weigh them down.

Then there's the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is extremely powerful and is a perfect pick for creative professionals that need a lot of horsepower. Video editors, musicians and more will love how fast this thing can chew through workloads.

In November 2020, Apple released its biggest change to the 13-inch MacBook Pro in years, with its own custom M1 processor. We were a bit apprehensive at first, but have grown to love just how powerful this little chip is. This laptop will be able to get you through pretty much any workload, while being light enough to fit in your bag without giving you too much pain. It doesn't hurt that this is the MacBook Pro we expect to see the most deals on for Black Friday this year.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020)

This is the heavy hitter. The 16-inch MacBook Pro might have the year 2019 next to it, but don't think that it's outdated. It has incredibly powerful 10th-generation Intel H-series processors and dedicated AMD graphics that will absolutely dominate whatever creative workload you throw at it, especially if you're using Apple's wide range of creative software. This is what we're expecting a new version of in late October, so we're sure some retailers will have some pretty amazing Black Friday 16-inch MacBook Pro deals.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

The non-M1 13-inch MacBook Pro might not have the limelight anymore, but that doesn't mean it's a slouch. This is still an incredible thin and light laptop. The 10th-generation Intel processors are more than capable of handling pretty much anything you can throw at it, and it still has everything else that makes the MacBook Pro great. Expect to see some pretty deep discounts on this MacBook Pro for Black Friday as retailers clear out their stock.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020)

