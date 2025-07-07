I’ve covered every Prime Day laptop deal since the very beginning – and these hand-picked offers are the ones I recommend
The very best Prime Day laptop deals for 2025
Jump to:
1. Today's best deals
2. Live coverage
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are popping up across the internet, and Prime Day itself looks set to be the biggest one yet - if only because the sales event is now running across four days (July 8 to July 11).
While that means that 'Prime Day' is now an increasingly inaccurate name, it also means if you're on the hunt for a new laptop, you should hopefully have more time to browse the deals and save yourself some cash.
• See all of today's deals at Amazon
Even with the extra days, buying a new laptop can be a confusing experience due to all the specs and jargon that can often get thrown around, making it hard to know what's a great laptop deal - and what's not worth bothering with.
That's where I come in - throughout the entire Prime Day sales period, I'll be hunting for the very best laptop deals I can find, and I'll be posting them right here, along with information about why I think the deals are so good. You can forget about impenetrable jargon and meaningless stats - I'll just give you clear information on what the laptop is good for and why you might want to buy it. I'll be joined by the rest of TechRadar's brilliant computing team, and between us we have almost 100 years' worth of experience testing, reviewing, and using laptops, so you can trust our advice.
Make sure you check out our guides on the best laptops, best gaming laptops, best Chromebooks, and best MacBooks and Macs for more buying advice with our built-in price comparison tool that will help you get the best possible price for your new laptop.
I've been reviewing and writing about laptops for nearly 20 years, and have been covering Amazon Prime Day sales events for TechRadar since the very first one back in 2015. Now, 10 years on, I can safely say I know what makes a great Prime Day laptop deal - and what offers are best avoided. As well as keeping an eye on Amazon in the US and UK, I'll also be checking out rival retailers as well, as they often cut prices over Prime Day as well.
Prime Day laptop deals - Quick Links (US)
- Amazon: big price cuts on Windows laptops, MacBooks, and Chromebooks
- Best Buy: laptops from $119
- Dell: up to $400 off new devices
- HP: up to 61% off
- Newegg: up to $500 off gaming laptops
- Walmart: cheap laptops & MacBook Air models
Prime Day laptop deals - My Top Picks
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
This Dell 15 Laptop gets the nod from me if you're on a budget but want a reliable work-from-home laptop or school laptop. Not only is it comfortably under $500, but you're also getting a decently sized 1TB SSD and a Ryzen 7 chipset that will easily cruise through most tasks. Aside from gaming, there actually isn't much this basic laptop can't handle. It's nothing fancy, but it's a great buy for $450 for sure.
Processor: Intel Core 7-150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, then this Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD means this one is great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M1
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
It blows my mind that Walmart still has stock of the MacBook Air M1 after dropping it to a new lowest-ever price of $599 over Black Friday. It's slightly more expensive right now – and newer M2, M3 and M4 models are available – but this is still excellent value for money for a powerful all-around laptop. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a little on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display - meaning it's absolutely stacked for features. If I was looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025 (see the deal below if you want a bigger SSD). Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars - though it's worth noting this model comes with the slightly older M3 chip, rather than the latest M4 one.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during Prime Day, as we often see big price cuts for what are some of the best laptops you can currently buy. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-240H
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB
This Alienware Aurora 16 isn't the cheapest laptop on the market, but you're getting an Intel Core Ultra-7 240H chipset, RTX 5060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD - excellent specs for 1080p gaming. If you need a decent machine with a premium build, then this is a fantastic choice in the Dell Black Friday in July sale.
Prime Day laptop deals - Quick Links (UK)
- Amazon: loads of price cuts on Windows laptops, MacBooks, and Chromebooks
- Currys: large range of laptop deals - plus free in-store collections
- Dell: laptop deals from £289
- HP: big price cuts and bundle deals
- Laptops Direct: a great place to check for cheap laptop deals
- John Lewis: deals on laptops and MacBooks - plus a two year guarantee as standard
Dell's Black Friday in July sale runs during Prime Day week (surely a coincidence!), and it's already delivered some brilliant laptop deals.
If the Dell XPS 13 deal I mentioned earlier is still too pricey, I really recommend checking out the excellent Dell 15 laptop for $449 (was $649).
For under $500 you get a solid and dependable laptop that while not the most powerful notebook out there, is ideal for work and study, with excellent build quality and decent specs. Definitely worth considering if you're looking for a great laptop for students.
I've just spotted this great deal at Best Buy for the Samsung Galaxy Book4 360. A few years ago, Samsung laptops weren't anything to get too excited about, but the company has been putting out some fantastic devices recently, and at this new lower price ($550 off), you get an excellent 2-in-1 laptop:
Samsung Galaxy Book4 360:
was $1,349.99 now $799.99
With an Intel Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM and a stunning OLED touchscreen, this is a brilliant performer, and a versatile laptop, as it can be used as a normal laptop, or with the keyboard folded back, it can be used like a tablet.
For this price, I think it's an excellent deal for students and people who want a laptop they can use from the couch, and the huge $550 price tag means you don't have to wait for Prime Day to officially start.
First of all, I've found this excellent deal on the Dell XPS 13. It's always been one of my favorite laptops, and this model, which has had a huge $400 price cut from Dell, comes with some pretty great hardware, including the powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip and 32GB of RAM.
Usually the price of this model puts it out of reach for a lot of people, but for Prime Day the price is closer to the MacBook Air - and it offers much better performance.
Next, there are Chromebooks. These are usually much cheaper than Windows 11 laptops, and also boast impressively long battery lives, making them ideal for students in particular.
Chromebooks run Chrome OS, rather than Windows 11, which is a lightweight operating system based on Google's Chrome browser. Chrome OS has evolved over the years, and there are lots of apps available for all kinds of tasks.
When I say Chrome OS is lightweight, what I mean by that is that it is designed for efficiency over power and features. This allows it to run on less powerful hardware than other operating systems which is why Chromebooks are often a lot cheaper than other laptops, and why their batteries last longer. The downside is that this does mean Chromebooks don't come with all the features you'd expect from traditional laptops, and many apps that you can use in Windows 11 or macOS don't work in Chrome OS - though there are usually alternatives.
Let's start with a bit of buying advice. Before buying a new laptop, have a clear idea of what your budget is and what you want to use the laptop for. There are a lot of different types of laptop out there, so knowing what kind will suit your needs will make things a lot easier.
You'll likely see laptops fall into three main categories: laptops, Chromebooks and MacBooks.
Laptops are usually Windows 11 devices, and these come in all shapes and sizes. There are plenty of budget laptops out there that are good picks for people who just need something to browse the web and write up documents. There are also powerful gaming laptops, premium thin and light laptops, 2-in-1 devices and more.
Our Prime Day laptop deals coverage starts now!
It's been 10 years since the first Amazon Prime Day and it's now bigger than ever... literally, as this year the deals event is officially running for four days (July 8 - 11). And, with rival retailers launching early deals as well, this entire week will likely see a steady stream of brilliant laptop offers.
So, for this week I'll be manning this live blog, bringing you the very best laptop deals as I find them. Throughout the Prime Day week I'll also be sharing my buying advice and tips to help you find the best laptop for your needs.
I won't just be keeping an eye on Amazon's laptop deals either, I'll also be checking out rivals such as Best Buy and Walmart, as well as laptop manufacturers' online stores, so you won't have to keep loads of tabs and browser windows open - this is the only page you'll need.