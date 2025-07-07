Prime Day laptop deals 2025 (Image credit: Future / Dell / Apple) Jump to:

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are popping up across the internet, and Prime Day itself looks set to be the biggest one yet - if only because the sales event is now running across four days (July 8 to July 11).

While that means that 'Prime Day' is now an increasingly inaccurate name, it also means if you're on the hunt for a new laptop, you should hopefully have more time to browse the deals and save yourself some cash.

Even with the extra days, buying a new laptop can be a confusing experience due to all the specs and jargon that can often get thrown around, making it hard to know what's a great laptop deal - and what's not worth bothering with.

That's where I come in - throughout the entire Prime Day sales period, I'll be hunting for the very best laptop deals I can find, and I'll be posting them right here, along with information about why I think the deals are so good. You can forget about impenetrable jargon and meaningless stats - I'll just give you clear information on what the laptop is good for and why you might want to buy it. I'll be joined by the rest of TechRadar's brilliant computing team, and between us we have almost 100 years' worth of experience testing, reviewing, and using laptops, so you can trust our advice.

Matt Hanson Managing Editor, Core Tech I've been reviewing and writing about laptops for nearly 20 years, and have been covering Amazon Prime Day sales events for TechRadar since the very first one back in 2015. Now, 10 years on, I can safely say I know what makes a great Prime Day laptop deal - and what offers are best avoided. As well as keeping an eye on Amazon in the US and UK, I'll also be checking out rival retailers as well, as they often cut prices over Prime Day as well.

Prime Day laptop deals - My Top Picks

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

Dell 15 Laptop: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Dell Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD This Dell 15 Laptop gets the nod from me if you're on a budget but want a reliable work-from-home laptop or school laptop. Not only is it comfortably under $500, but you're also getting a decently sized 1TB SSD and a Ryzen 7 chipset that will easily cruise through most tasks. Aside from gaming, there actually isn't much this basic laptop can't handle. It's nothing fancy, but it's a great buy for $450 for sure.

Dell Inspiron 14: was $849.99 now $599.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core 7-150U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, then this Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD means this one is great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $699 now $649 at Walmart Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB It blows my mind that Walmart still has stock of the MacBook Air M1 after dropping it to a new lowest-ever price of $599 over Black Friday. It's slightly more expensive right now – and newer M2, M3 and M4 models are available – but this is still excellent value for money for a powerful all-around laptop. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,249.99 now $849.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a little on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display - meaning it's absolutely stacked for features. If I was looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025 (see the deal below if you want a bigger SSD). Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars - though it's worth noting this model comes with the slightly older M3 chip, rather than the latest M4 one.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during Prime Day, as we often see big price cuts for what are some of the best laptops you can currently buy. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions.