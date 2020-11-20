Black Friday iPhone deals: the iPhone 11 gets $300 price cut in Verizon flash sale

If you've got Black Friday iPhone deals on your shopping list this November, Verizon's latest flash sale is heralding a mighty fine price cut on the venerable iPhone 11 currently.

Available now through to next Wednesday (25 Nov), all customers, both new and old, can get an iPhone 11 with a $350 online exclusive discount with a new unlimited line - no trade-in's required.

That's one the best Black Friday iPhone deals we've seen so far, especially since all the prime offers so far (including the top iPhone 12 deals) have been locked behind trade-ins.

Sure, the 2019 iPhone 11 is a little bit older now, but it's still an amazing phone all-around and one we suspect many people have been waiting for to go on sale again at Verizon. We did actually predict in our main Black Friday iPhone deals page that we'd be seeing an iPhone 11 sale over Black Friday from Verizon, but we suspected it'd be a trade-in deal - not a flat online exclusive discount.

Wondering how this Black Friday iPhone 11 deal stacks up against the iPhone 12? just below we've also included today's offers on not just the current Black Friday iPhone deals from Verizon, but also AT&T too. We'd recommend giving them a read if you're curious about which to go for. Plus, we've also got a freshly updated Black Friday deals page to check out too.

Black Friday iPhone 11 deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 11: $24.99 $12.49/mo with new unlimited line at Verizon

Save $300 over 24 months with this latest Black Friday iPhone 11 deal from Verizon. No trade-ins are required here, simply buy your new iPhone 11 with a new unlimited data line and you'll get that discount effectively knocking your phone bill down to just $12.49 a month ($299 in total).

Other Black Friday iPhone deals today

Apple iPhone 12: trade-in and get up to $700 off with new line at Verizon

We're playing devil's advocate here by showing you the newer iPhone 12 deal that's going on right now at Verizon. You can get it for just $99 over 24 months right now if you have an eligible trade-in. Again, you'll have to buy it with a new unlimited line, but it's a great option if you're looking to upgrade.

Apple iPhone 12: trade-in and get up to $700 off with new line at AT&T

And it wasn't even Verizon who were the first to offer this kind of big trade-in deal on the iPhone 12 this month - AT&T has had a similar offer on for some time now. On paper, it's looking like an identical match to the above Verizon offer, although AT&T's monthly plans do tend to be cheaper overall.

Apple iPhone SE: $16.66 free with an unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

Or, how about a free iPhone for Black Friday? Right now at AT&T you can get the iPhone SE for an effectively free monthly fee if you trade-in and pick up your device with a new unlimited plan. Sure, there are some hoops to jump through here, but it's a great option if you're eligible and want to cut your phone bill drastically.

