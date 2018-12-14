Big data Note 9 deals just got a whole lot cheaper with these price cuts

Samsung's mammoth Note 9 device generally carries an equally massive price tag especially on big data deals. But luckily with these price cuts from Mobiles.co.uk and Samsung's cashback offer it just got a whole lot more affordable.

So what prices have been slashed? We're glad you asked. The most noticeable deal is a 30GB of data contract on O2. It was originally £125 upfront but the kind people at Mobiles have knocked it all the way down to £25 and, with using the voucher code 10OFF, it will go down by another tenner. Alongside that you only have to pay £38 a month and then Samsung will even give you £150 cashback on this deal - it really does not get better than this.

There is also a 15GB contract with a slightly cheaper price tag. The cutback knocks £50 off the upfront fee so you only have to pay £99 upfront, £34 a month, and - yes, you guessed it - the 10OFF code and cashback apply here, too.

You can see all of the details of these two deals and how to claim your cashback below. If these still aren't the deals you wanted on this device then check our Note 9 deals page for all your options but we promise you you won't find anything that can top these.

These brilliant Note 9 deals in full:

Just £125 upfront and £34 a month - this is one we're pretty excited about. After you include the cashback offer from Samsung this works out to be an incredibly cheap deal on the Note 9 and not to mention you're getting a bulky 15GB of data every month - not bad at all. Total cost over 24 months is £755 (after Samsung cashback and 10OFF)

This is the best Note 9 deal right now. For 30GB of data you won't find anything to match this, you just have to pay a tiny upfront fee and then just £38 a month but that gets a lot more manageable when you throw in the £150 cashback from Samsung .Total cost over 24 months is £777 (after Samsung cashback and 10OFF)

How to claim your Samsung cashback

After you've bought your brand new Note 9. There are a few steps to take to claim the cashback. The first step is going to this link within 30 days of purchasing the device. That link will ask you for your IMEI number which you can easily find by dialling *#06# on the device.

Next, you give your details along with a scanned copy of the proof of purchase to Samsung. Finally, your cashback request will go through and, all being well, your money should arrive in the next 30 days. You do have to purchase your new device before December 24 to be eligible.

That's a lot of information condensed, so if you're still unsure on the details check our guide for a full explanation.