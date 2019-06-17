Amazon Prime Day is here early for the latest Apple iPad

While the big Amazon shopping event is still weeks away, that doesn't mean you can't find Prime Day deals now on best-selling items. For example, right now you can get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $328. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 128GB tablet. Walmart also has the 32GB Apple iPad on sale for $249.



The latest model iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display and packs an impressive 128GB of storage. This allows you to store pictures, movies, and download apps and games without having to worry about filling up your tablet. The iPad also includes an A10 Fusion chip that results in a fast and powerful performance with the ability to experience the latest augmented reality apps.



The Apple iPad includes Touch ID and an upgraded 1.2MP front-facing camera that allows you to FaceTime in HD. Other features include Apple Pay, Apple Pencil compatibility, and an all-day battery life of 10 hours.



This pre-Prime Day discount is not only a rare deal but also a fantastic price for a newer model iPad. We don't think the price will go much lower than this, so you should snag this sale while you can.

If you don't need as much storage and want a lower price tag, Walmart has the 32GB Apple iPad on sale for $249. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the 9.7-inch tablet.

If you're in the UK, we've also found a killer deal on a 32GB Apple iPad from John Lewis.

