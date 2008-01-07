Sitecom TM-015 Card Reader review

As long as you're aware that it only reads the more common card types, this tiny portable solution could come in handy

This compact solution from Sitecom is one of the smallest we've seen, with a mini-USB connector on the rear for hooking up to your laptop and spaces on the three remaining sides for slotting in cards.

It caters for cards for use with your laptop, PDA and cameras, but unfortunately has no support for Micro cards used in mobile phones.

Compact card reader

When you plug the reader into your laptop each slot creates its own icon in My Computer, with each acting as an independent drive. So as long as you have a card connected you can use the slot as any other drive.

If you have a wide variety of memory cards, the Sitecom Tm-105 isn't the most versatile.

However, if you use the most common range of cards, it's a compact and capable device that can easily be carried.