We don't see any VPN deal coming close to this $1.32 a month offer on Black Friday 2019

PureVPN just keeps on dropping its prices this Black Friday and its latest offer is one of the best VPN deals we've seen...ever!

For coverage on up to five devices on one account and access to over 2,000 servers, you're looking at paying as little as the equivalent of $1.32 a month. Plus, this sale is for its five-year plan, which means that if you do sign up before the offer ends, you won't have to worry about your VPN for the foreseeable future. You'll simply pay $79 now and be covered for all that time.

Currently, this is one of the cheapest VPN prices going. So if you're looking for a great VPN at a very affordable price - this offer could be ideal for you.

Below we've got the deal outlined in full for you, so make sure you keep reading.

PureVPN's Black Friday VPN sale:

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $1.32 a month ($79 total)

This is among the cheapest VPN deals going - it really is ridiculously cheap! You can connect up to five devices to one account, so your smartphone, TV etc, plus it offers over 2,000 servers and claims super fast speeds. All that for one payment of $79 to cover the next five years. And if customer support is a worry for you then look no further. PureVPN offers you 24/7 customer support, so if you ever have any questions you can always contact it. And if you're not happy with Pure's services, it also offers a 31-day money back guarantee.

You're not going to get cheaper than this, but if you want to know which alternatives are out there then other providers are also coming good for Black Friday. Two of the best providers out there in fact, with NordVPN throwing in an extra three months free and 83% off and IPVanish giving a 73% discount on its one year plan.

What can you do with a VPN

A VPN or Virtual Private Network allows you to browse the internet securely and bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking its in a different location.

Another equally important reason it has become so increasingly popular is because it allows you to browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technologies that basically mean you're browsing anonymous, so if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

