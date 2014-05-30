This is what it's like to hold an LG G3

LG has played its hand in the 2014 smartphone race by revealing the LG G3, the Korean company's addition to the already-impressive 2014 Android roster established by Samsung, Sony and HTC.

Boasting a sumptuously crisp 1440 x 2560 QHD screen as its headline feature, the LG G3 will be the first handset with such a display available to the masses. Whether we need such tech on a screen measuring 5.5 inches is debatable, but the fact remains that it's here now, and LG's the one rocking it.

We were in attendance to LG's big unveiling on May 27 and were able to get up close and personal with the fruits of its labours. You can see the LG G3 in all its glory alongside a rundown of its key specs in the video below.