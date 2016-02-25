The iPhone 5SE is going to look very familiar, but with a few changes

The 4-inch iPhone 5SE that Apple is expected to launch next month will look almost identical the iPhone 5S, according to a new report.

A smartphone case maker, who allegedly handled the new handset, revealed to 9to5Mac the physical design of the new handset that will likely replace the iPhone 5S without looking much different.

The iPhone 5SE will fit snugly into cases made for the 5S, except that the power button will move from the top of the handset to the right side. The other physical difference will come in the form of slight curves on the edges of the glass panel on the front.

While unconfirmed, the report does fall in line with previous rumors about the iPhone 5SE, which Apple is expected to announced on March 15 alongside the iPad Air 3 and new Apple Watch bands.

But while the looks of the handset will maintain the iPhone 5S design, it's also rumored to get a specs bump that will bring it in line with the iPhone 6S. At launch, the 5SE is expected to be available in 16GB and 64GB models, and at the same price point as the iPhone 5.