Intempo bolts on iPod dock and DAB

Intempo makes affordable and decent-quality audio gear, so it's good to hear that the company's launching a new iPod dock with integrated DAB radio.

Intempo's new Fusion will only set you back a mere £99, with the name indicating what the device is capable of.

Naming strategies

If only more tech companies used straightforward does-what-it-says-on-the-box type naming strategies!

The dock is ideal for quiet mornings listening to the Today programme or raucous late-night raves, belting out an impressive sound from its 25-watt speakers and bass-ey integrated subwoofer.

If you want a new iPod dock, this one is well worth checking out.