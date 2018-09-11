The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals in September 2018

If you've been procrastinating over grabbing a Samsung Galaxy S8 deal, we've got some bad news. Some of the best prices on the market have just disappeared

After Vodafone had been leading the charge on Galaxy S8 deals for ages, its best £18 and £23 per month tariffs have just shot up in the mount of money you have to pay upfront. That makes its Samsung S8 deals far less competitive right now than what the likes of EE and Three have got on the books.

Our comparison chart below lists all the current cheapest prices of Samsung's brilliant 2017 flagship phone. Notwithstanding the release of the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS, the Samsung Galaxy S8 remains one of the most impressive phones ever released. Here you can find, filter and compare the best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals currently available in the UK.

Underneath the price comparison, you'll find our editors' selections for all of the best value S8 deals currently available from the major networks, EE, O2, Vodafone and Three.

Top 5 best Galaxy S8 deals on the big networks:

Here we'll walk you through all of the best value Samsung Galaxy S8 deals currently available from EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three in the UK (if you're in the US or Australia, we can help you find the best Galaxy S8 deals for the US and the best Australian Samsung Galaxy S8 deals).

Samsung Galaxy S8 review

The Galaxy S8 is a brilliant phone - another success for Samsung

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 155g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3600mAh

Amazing, large display

Huge power

Great camera

Irritating biometric unlocking

With the Galaxy S8, Samsung is getting nearer and nearer to smartphone perfection - so much so that the Galaxy S9 barely seems to have improved on it. The bezel-less design is something a little bit special in an area of tech that can sometimes feel like it's standing still. There are advancements with the splendid screen and fantastic 12MP camera, too.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy S8 review

Samsung Galaxy S8 deals by network

Whatever your favoured network, however much data, calls and texts allowance you need, we've trawled the market to pick out our favourite Galaxy S8 deals below.

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on EE

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

One of the cheapest ways you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 on EE at the moment, and you get a handsome 8GB of data from retailer Mobile Phones Direct. It costs only £28 per month and absolutely nothing upfront - to the contrary, you'll actually get £20 cashback. Total cost over 24 months is £672 View this cheap Galaxy S8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

This just overtook the lot as our favourite EE Galaxy S8 tariff. The price has been around for a while, but was offering only 8GB of data each month. That's been bumped up now by Affordable Mobiles to a bountiful 20GB, and there's no need to pay anything upfront either. Total cost over 24 months is £744 Get this Galaxy S8 deal from Affordable Mobiles

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on O2

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23pm

It's a close run thing between this S8 deal and the best 4GB offering on Vodafone for our king of the hill. This one has the boon of being absolutely free upfront and you'll be on O2's Priority rewards. However, you do get 25% less data each month and have to make do with 1000 minutes of calls. But make no mistake, either one is exceptional. Total cost over 24 months is £552 View this great value Galaxy S8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £37 per month

This is an absolutely exceptional S8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct, but just requires a bit of work from your side. That's because there's an epic £252 cashback available, which you get your hands on by claiming it in five instalments over the course of the two year contract. That makes the effective monthly payments £26.50 a go, and there's nothing to pay at all upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £636 (after cashback) View this great value Galaxy S8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36 per month

30GB data deals from O2 on the Galaxy S8 just got great again. Free upfront is a great start, although the high-ish monthly bills are a bit more expensive than we would have liked. Total cost over 24 months is £864 View this big data S8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £60 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

Lovely stuff. £18 per month is obviously fantastic for a phone that's still as good as the Samsung Galaxy S8, as long as you can cope with the 1GB data limit. And now that the upfront cost has been slashed again, it comes back down to less than £500 for the two year term. You'll need to remember to use our exclusive 10OFF code at the checkout, though. Total cost over 24 months is £492 View this cheap Galaxy S8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 | 99p upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Carphone Warehouse and the other retailers under its umbrella have been clearing up of late with their 4GB Galaxy S8 deals. That amount of data from Mobiles.co.uk is pretty good and will suit a lot of smartphone users. It remains an easy choice for our current Editor's Pick slot, especially as the price just fell by about £100! Total cost over 24 months is £552.99 View this great value Galaxy S8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 32GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44pm

Unlike the rest of the S8 deals at the moment, big data from Vodafone is getting more expensive. This tariff gives you less data yet higher monthly payments than it was last month. But at least there's nothing to pay upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1056 View this big data S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on Three

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £49 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

This is currently the cheapest way to buy the Galaxy S8 on Three. In fact, it's one of the cheapest ways to buy it from any network right now. We're delighted by this S8 price crash on the numerical network. Total cost over 24 months is £529 View this super cheap S8 deal directly at Three

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £25pm

Let us give you just a few reasons why we love this Samsung S8 deal on Three. First, you don't have to pay a penny upfront. In fact, Affordable Mobiles will actually give you £45 cashback. 4GB is a really nice place to be for data each month for most users. And £25 per month is very tempting indeed, no? Total cost over 24 months is £600 View this S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles