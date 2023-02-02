Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus pre-order deals: compare Australian prices on the new devices

After several weeks of leaks, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy S23 series at Samsung Unpacked 2023. As predicted, there are three new phones for you to choose from: the regular S23, the S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra. We’re taking a closer look at the first two on this page, as we have a dedicated guide to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-orders.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and 23 Plus are now available to pre-order, with the official launch date set for February 17. Prices for the regular S23 start at AU$1,349, while the S23 Plus will cost you a little more at AU$1,649. The S23 offers 128GB and 256GB storage options, while the S23 Plus comes in 256GB and 512GB models.

There are a number of pre-order offers available from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Amazon and Samsung itself, and we’ve detailed each deal here. If you’re considering buying the phone outright, check out our dedicated guide to the best SIM-only plans for recommendations on smaller telcos to pair your new phone with.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus

Here’s what’s available from the telcos and other retailers when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus:

(opens in new tab) Amazon | save AU$50 on the S23 at Amazon + Prime members get up to AU$150 in credit for a future purchase (opens in new tab) Looking for a discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23? You can get AU$50 off any device in the new S23 series at Amazon by using the code SHARETHEEPIC at checkout. Amazon also has an exclusive offer for its Prime members, where you’ll receive up to AU$150 in credit towards a future purchase on Amazon (it’s a AU$100 credit for the S23, and a AU$150 credit for the S23 Plus). Finally, you can take advantage of a free storage upgrade, meaning you can get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB version, and so on.

(opens in new tab) Optus | get up to AU$940 in value when you stick to Optus’ Promo Plus plan for 36 months (opens in new tab) We were hoping for a better pre-order deal from Optus, but unfortunately we’ve been left a little disappointed with this one. The reason being is that it's only available on the Optus Plus Promo plan on a 36 month term. That plan's a pricey one, and will cost you AU$69 a month for your first 12 months then AU$89p/m ongoing – plus your monthly handset repayment. You’ll also get a bonus subscription to Optus' Upgrade and Protect feature when you stay with the plan, which usually costs AU$15 a month, and means you can upgrade your device to a newer model at any time during that 36-month repayment period. Optus has the 'double storage' bonus for preorders too, so for example, you’ll only pay the 128GB price for the 256GB model.

(opens in new tab) Samsung | get up to AU$724 in extra value (opens in new tab) Want to buy outright? Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade when you buy directly from its online store, plus a gift voucher worth up to AU$150 to use at Samsung Australia’s online store. If you’ve got an older phone to trade in, Samsung will give you a further AU$250 in credit to use at its online store. Finally, 50% off Samsung Care is up for grabs too.

(opens in new tab) Woolworths Mobile | save up to AU$350 when you upgrade from your existing Woolworths Mobile phone plan (opens in new tab) Woolworths Mobile also has a Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal, but unfortunately you have to be a current customer. If you’re already with Woolworths Mobile, you can save up to AU$350 on the S23 Plus 512GB model. For the 256GB, you’ll save AU$150. There’s savings on the regular S23 as well – Woolworths Mobile customers can save AU$250 on the 256GB model, or AU$150 on the 128GB version. Just note to redeem any of these savings, you’ll need to stay with Woolies Mobile for your entire contract period, and leaving early will forfeit the device discount.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus at a glance: what you need to know

Samsung hasn’t introduced any drastic upgrades to the Galaxy S23, so what exactly is new? For a start, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has a new look. Cleaner, smoother lines are in, and the raised metal plate that housed the Samsung Galaxy S22’s three cameras is out. From what we’ve seen so far, the aesthetic is reminiscent of a modern iPhone.

All three phones in the S23 line now carry a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset made specifically for Samsung, which is claimed to deliver a big kick in performance versus the S22 equivalents. While we haven’t had the opportunity to benchmark it yet, this CPU could mean improved 8K video capture and smoother gaming.

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t done much to update its rear three-camera array on the S23 and S23 Plus, so you’re getting largely the same specs as the S22s. However, Samsung claims you’ll get better photos thanks to its upgraded CPU, so the software is doing more of the heavy lifting with AI. Practically speaking though, the S23 and S23 Plus still use a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP optically stabilised 3x optical zoom camera.

One major point of difference between the regular S23 and the S23 Plus is size. The standard S23 has a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, while the S23 Plus stretches its display to 6.6 inches – both look bright and colourful. Since the S23 Plus is a bigger device, you get the added benefit of being able to squeeze in a bigger battery. We’ve yet to put either phone’s battery life to the test.

We don’t think either phone is a must-have upgrade for anyone currently sporting Samsung’s S22 from last year, but if you’re due for a new device, then the S23 looks to be a good choice for the Android crowd. If you want to go all-out though, consider the premium and productivity-focused Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.