Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: how much will these handsets cost you in the US?

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is edging nearer and nearer, and with an official reveal date now marked in the calendars, the first major phone launch of 2021 is coming around fast.

So, what do you we know about Samsung's latest round of phones so far? Leaks, reveals, rumours and expectations have painted a pretty accurate photo, with hints towards...well, everything.

We're expecting the same naming and model format as last year - the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra - and sizes are expected to be almost identical too with 6.2-inches, 6.7-inches and finally 6.8-inches.

In most other areas, Samsung's latest release seems to be more of an iterative upgrade from last year. It's holding onto the 120Hz refresh rates, the same RAM setups and the batteries will see a small boost.

The most interesting upgrades that have been hinted at are the upgrades to the processing power and camera setups, giving these latest devices a boost on Samsung Galaxy S20 deals.

While we can only take guesses on specs, we can get a far more accurate estimation on the prices you will be paying. We've seen a lot of phone launches go by and we've become adept at judging the expected prices. You can find out more below.

When will Samsung Galaxy S21 deals be on pre-order in the US?

Samsung has now officially announced the date of its Unpacked 2021 event. This is the yearly event where Samsung unveils its new flagship phones and is set to land sooner than we expected.

Samsung has announced that the conference will air on Thursday, January 14 at 10am ET, 7am PT. However, no official date has been announced for the official pre-orders of the handsets yet.

We would imagine they would closely follow in the week following the reveal as they have done in previous years. However, we will continue to update this page with more details on when you can pre-order the new phone.

What will come with the Samsung Galaxy S21?

It's almost guaranteed that Samsung's latest collection of handsets will come with some kind of free gift. Most of its launches in recent history have done this and so have most other major phone providers.

While we don't know what this gift will be, it could be headphones, a smartwatch, some kind of free subscription or another tech freebie.

The other factor to consider is whether you'll receive headphones or a charging block in your box. Apple radically removed these features from the iPhone 12, Xiaomi followed suit and many expect Samsung to do the same.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S21 cost unlocked?

While no pricing has been officially announced, we can get a pretty good estimate based on the prices of the S20 range, the leaks we've seen for the Samsung S21 and by looking at the way the market is heading in general.

Phone prices have been shooting up recently and it seems we've finally reached the peak with both Apple and Google levelling out their prices or even dropping them compared to previous years.

With this in mind, we would expect unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 deals to cost roughly the same as last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 deals. This would put the price of the S21 at $999.

As for the S21 Plus and Ultra, prices would likely be around $1199 and $1399. These prices could well be different and we won't know for sure until Samsung announces the devices. However, based on how the rest of the market is looking, it would be a shock for Samsung to crank up its costs.

