The best OnePlus 7 deals in June 2019

Now that we've had some time to embrace the brilliance of the OnePlus 7 Pro, it's time for round two - OnePlus 7 deals. Officially available to buy, both SIM-free and on contract, the OnePlus 7 is here to compete with the budget flagships out there.

Fulfilling a similar role to the likes of the iPhone XR and S10e, this is the affordable brother to the 7 Pro. It drops the price and removes a few features to land itself that more agreeable price tag.

But just because it's a cheaper device doesn't mean you're losing out. With a 3700mAh battery, An impressive dual camera set-up, in-screen fingerprint scanning and the latest in processing power from OnePlus, this is not a phone that will let you down.

OnePlus 7 deals can be seen more as an incremental upgrade to the older 6T. That makes it perfect for any OnePlus fans looking to upgrade but not quite wanting to pour tonnes of money into a OnePlus 7 Pro.

We've tracked down the best offers on this device and listed them on this page. Whether you need a contract with big data, the cheapest SIM-free deal or an offer on extra storage, you can find the best OnePlus 7 deals here.

If you're looking to buy it on contract, you'll notice that currently EE are the only ones stocking it. Over time more retailers will join in but for now, the UK's fastest 4G network has the lead.

(Image: © Joonas Nurmela/TechRadar Finland)

OnePlus 7 review in brief Brand new OnePlus technology at a great price SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.41-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Weight: 182g | Rear camera: 48MP and 5MP | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 3,700mAh Reasons to Buy Improved camera Premium design Affordable price tag Reasons to Avoid Limited upgrade from 6T Still has the notch

The OnePlus 7 is a direct improvement on last year's OnePlus 6T. Although it doesn't introduce a huge amount of changes, it is definitely a better phone. It has a faster processor, an improved camera and even a slightly nicer screen. The fingerprint scanner is more responsive and the speakers sound better. Overall, this is the OnePlus 6T, just improved in every category.

Read TechRadar's full OnePlus 7 review

OnePlus 7 SIM-free prices

Currently the OnePlus 7 can be bought SIM-free for prices starting at £499. That will get you the smaller 6GB Ram, 128GB storage version. Pay £549 and you can upgrade to 256GB storage and 8GB of ram.

Considering the cheapest price on the bigger OnePlus 7 Pro is £649, this is a major price reduction. Combine that affordable price tag with a cheap SIM only deal and you've got yourself a great contract.